In the SS′ Service: Female guards on the Ravensbrück focus camp | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and past | DW

Bad conscience? Regret? Maria Mandl didn’t remotely expertise both of these. “There was nothing dangerous concerning the camp,” mentioned the senior overseer of the all-women’s focus camp in Ravensbrück, Germany. The 36-year-old was hanged in 1948 after a Krakow courtroom sentenced her to demise as a struggle prison.

Her profession of cruelty is a part of the brand new exhibition about feminine focus camp guards on the memorial website. Over 140,000 folks, primarily ladies, from over 30 international locations had been interred in Ravensbrück,80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Berlin, between 1939 and 1945. The camp was additionally the primary coaching and recruiting place for feminine guards. 3,300 of them labored in Ravensbrück.

German shepherds had been used as guard canines on the Ravensbrück camp

The Austrian Maria Mandl was precisely what the self-proclaimed proponents of the “grasp race” wished their feminine guards to be: loyal and cruel.

Someone like Mandl might go locations below the perverse hierarchy of the Nazis. In 1942, after three years in Ravensbrück, she was transferred to work on the demise camp Auschwitz. There, she created the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz that was pressured to play music throughout prisoner transports and executions.

In 1940, after World War II had begun, the feminine guards grew to become subsumed below Hitler’s elite demise squad the SS (Schutzstaffel, Protection Squadron in English.) The freshly designed and up to date exhibition, “In the SS’s Service,” first conceived in 2004, doesn’t shirk from particulars. The location of the exhibition was additionally fastidiously thought-about: The previous barracks for feminine camp guards, proper subsequent to the previous camp. Only a wall and barbed wire separated the perpetrators from their victims.

Read extra: Auschwitz: A scene of atrocities even earlier than the horrors of the Holocaust

Female guard Johanna Langefeld lived together with her son on the camp

‘You are a girl, however I can hit you’

Audio recordsdata of the torment and capricious abuse carried out on the prisoners may also be heard within the exhibition. Some of the interviews with witnesses are greater than 20 years previous. Ursula Winska from Poland, for instance, explains in a video how Maria Mandl beat an older lady particularly brutally on a pathway within the camp. When a fellow inmate got here to her help, she in flip ended up within the bunker. For months after, she was hit within the face day-after-day with the mocking remark: “You are a girl, however I can hit you.”

There had been some feminine guards who sometimes confirmed some humanity. According to a different Polish prisoner, Henryka Stanecka, her group of prisoners had been permitted a dip within the lake after ending a muddy day’s work in a sugar beet area. “One guard even gave us a towel,” Stanecka mentioned.

Read extra: The German firm that enabled the Holocaust

The fundamental requirement to work on the camp was loyalty to the Nazi occasion

‘Attractive as senseless meeting line work’

The longer the struggle went, the harder it grew to become for the Nazis to search out volunteer guards. New employees had been recruited by way of ads in newspapers. The phrases “focus camp” didn’t function in these job descriptions. For instance, a 1944 advert within the Hannoverscher Kurier learn: “Looking for wholesome feminine staff aged 20-40 for a place in army service.” Compensation was accorded primarily based on tariffs for public servants. Furthermore, the position promised: “Free lodging, catering and clothes (uniform).”

Prospects like this had been sufficient for a lot of ladies to volunteer. One lady recognized solely as Waltraut G. was amongst them. In a 2003 interview, she defined that she took the job for monetary causes. She was the oldest of 5 siblings. “So I actually didn’t give it some thought for too lengthy, all I believed was: If I can earn extra there then I’ll take the job.” Anna G. additionally had no scruples in taking the job. She discovered the work within the camp fairly merely “enticing as senseless meeting line work,” like in a manufacturing unit.

Read extra: Auschwitz, 75 years later: A race in opposition to time

Only some went to trial

Apparently, solely a really small variety of the guards give up or expressed any type of opposition. But, says exhibition curator Simone Erpel “we’ve discovered no indication that anybody who give up or voiced any type of opposition was persecuted in any method.

“That is necessary as a result of after the struggle the guards mentioned of their protection, that they’d have been thrown right into a focus camp had they dared to refuse to observe orders, however we discover no indication of that, so it will need to have been doable for them to make their very own selections,” Erpel says.

Curator and historian Simone Erpel put the exhibition collectively

The majority of feminine camp guards had little to worry after the struggle. Only 77 of them needed to stand trial, in line with Erpel, who can be a historian. Death sentences, like within the case of Maria Mandl, or lengthy jail sentences had been uncommon. Later investigations had been largely with out consequence for these geriatric feminine camp guards who had been nonetheless alive. Most lately, proceedings in eight instances had been formally closed in February 2020 by the German state of Brandenburg, the place Ravensbrück is positioned: seven as a result of the defendants had been unable to be questioned or attend hearings and one due to an absence of ample proof.

Read extra: Germans need to uphold tradition of Holocaust remembrance

Some feminine guards had been put in US prisoner of struggle camps in 1945

A real Nazi uniform?

“Not responsible” — that is how the few feminine guards whose instances did make it to trial pleaded. As far because the perpetrators had been involved, that was all that wanted to be mentioned. None mentioned something that might have helped their victims in any respect. This chapter of German case regulation is now “historical past” — 75 years after the liberation of the Ravensbrück camp — in line with one state prosecutor, in an interview that may be heard on the exhibition.

There can be a room which offers with “Facts and Fiction.” This appears to be like on the determine of the feminine camp guard in literature and movie, together with the commerce in Nazi memorabilia. Next to the novel The Reader by Bernhard Schlink, which has been translated into 50 languages and made right into a film with Kate Winslet, you possibly can see a field-gray SS uniform. “It could possibly be a faux,” the accompanying textual content reads, explaining the unsure origin of the piece of clothes — however there’s a feminine guard’s cap that’s undoubtedly actual. It was given to the Ravensbrück museum by a former French prisoner.

Doll in SS uniform

A doll in an SS uniform

Around the ultimate nook of the exhibition you’ll find a glass cupboard with a doll in it. Her title is Silken Floss and she or he is an motion determine primarily based on the primary character in Frank Miler’s 2008 film The Spirit. Scarlett Johansson performs the hero in a story primarily based on a comic book journey by Will Eisner from the 1940s and ’50s. The authentic comedian is against the law thriller with mystical and comedic components. The doll within the memorial at Ravensbrück has blonde hair and wears an SS uniform. You can purchase issues like this very simply on-line — however you may additionally discover that in dangerous style.