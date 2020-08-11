Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s dramatic wedding ceremony – tears, snubs and heartbreaking vows

If life had panned out in another way, July 29 would have been Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s 20th wedding ceremony anniversary.

Two many years on and persons are nonetheless crying out for a reunion between the It couple of the noughties, who divorced after Brad fell for the charms of his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

And for some time there, it appeared prefer it might occur with Brad and Jen placing on a comfortable show through the awards season earlier this 12 months amid mounting romance rumours.

But whereas the jury continues to be out on whether or not or not they’re giving issues one other go, again in 2000 the pair could not have been extra in love as they exchanged vows in a lavish Malibu ceremony at sundown on July 29, 2000.







From the 50,000 flowers to the 40-member gospel choir, the Greek bouzouki band and the £15,000 firework show over the Pacific ocean, no expense was spared when two of Hollywood’s most stunning folks stated, ‘I do’.

“It was fantastic!” Jen informed Vanity Fair of their large day which price $1million – and eye-watering quantity in these days.

Here’s a glance again at probably the most luxe showbiz weddings of the millenium…

The unique venue







Brad and Jen rented the five-acre multimillion greenback cliff-top property from TV exec Marcy Carsey.

In a bid to make sure most privateness, airspace above the property was restricted through the ceremony and the reception was held beneath the duvet of a large white marquee to cease the circling helicopters getting a shot.

As a part of the £76,000 safety measures, friends have been requested to signal a confidentiality settlement and the Los Angeles County Sheriff offered visitors management.







The gown

Jen’s gown has by no means been seen in full, with she and Brad issuing only one, close-cropped black and white shot of their large day.

However, it’s identified that she wore a glass-beaded, floor-lenth low-backed white satin and silk robe by Milan designer Lawrence Steele.







She teamed it with a pair of custom-made ivory suede heels by Manolo Blahnik and a easy veil hooked up to a pearl and Swarovski crystal crown.

Her bridesmaids wore pale inexperienced shiffon slip clothes and Brad wore a four-button black tuxedo by Heidi Slimane, whereas his groomsmen wore Prada.

The friends and snubs







Numbers have been saved to an inexpensive 200, with Jen’s Friends castmates together with Courteney Cox scoring an invitation, together with Fight Club’s Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz.

However, Jen’s mum Nancy Dow was snubbed from the visitor listing after penning an explosive e-book about her troublesome relationship along with her daughter.

From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir sparked a rift that will final for greater than 15 years, with Jen and Nancy solely reconnecting earlier than the latter’s dying in 2016.

Brad’s tears and their distinctive vows







The gospel choir carried out a tune from Blur’s 1999 album 13 because the couple’s wedding ceremony march, and Brad broke down as quickly as he noticed his bride.

They wrote their very own lovely vows, with a tearful Brad promising to “cut up the distinction on the thermostat,” and Jen sweetly pledging to at all times make his favorite banana milkshake.

Jen would later admit that Brad’s tears had a profound impact on her.

“The good factor about weddings now’s it’s not only a chick factor. It’s a workforce effort. The stereotype was males grumbling, like, ‘Why are you making me do this?’ There’s nothing extra shifting than seeing a person cry at his personal wedding ceremony,” she informed Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, the nervous star missed her cue for the formal a part of the service, and joked, “Oh! I’ve by no means performed this earlier than!” and Brad’s brother and finest man, Dough Pitt, dropped the ring.







The reception

The Pitts dropped a whopping £75,000 on flowers, with 50,000 introduced in by unique Beverly Hills florist La Premiere, who laid tables with roses, wisteria and tulips to realize the ‘zen backyard’ look.

A slate fountain was specifically constructed, and the tent was festooned with lanterns and a mass of brown sugar candles imported from Thailand.

Guests dined on shrimp, caviar and connoisseur pizza washed down with Dom Perignon champagne, earlier than foremost programs which included crab, lobster and peppercorn beef.







Finally, the cake was six-tier white-frosted, which they fed to one another. “[They] have been wanting into one another’s eyes,” a supply informed People journal. “They have been laughing with cake of their mouths.”

The complete factor was rounded off with a 13-minute firework show that includes pyrotechnic hearts and smiley faces to a soundtrack by Radiohead, Garbage and Jeff Buckley.

James Souza, who devised the show, stated, “they needed it large, grandiose… the best results that we had.”

Her ideas after their cut up







Sadly, 4 and a half years later the couple cut up. But whereas Jen was understandably devastated, she insisted she had no regrets.

“I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” she informed Vanity Fair on the time.

“I really like Brad; I actually love him. I’ll love him for the remainder of my life. He’s a improbable man. I don’t remorse any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it.

“We spent seven very intense years collectively; we taught one another loads – about therapeutic, and about enjoyable.

“We helped one another by loads, and I actually worth that. It was a wonderful, difficult relationship.”