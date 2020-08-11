Jeffree Star Confirmed He’s Dating Again After His Split From Nathan Schwandt

Concerts have been taking place throughout them pandemic. We knew this. Great White have performed. DaBaby has performed. The Chainsmokers have performed. Pictureplane has DJed at a Brooklyn rave. This previous weekend, as TMZ studies, Tech N9ne performed a present for upwards of a thousand folks at Lake Of The Ozarks, Missouri. And then there was the 80th annual Sturgis biker rally.

Every yr, crowds of bikers descend upon the small city of Sturgis, South Dakota for an annual biker rally. Last week, it occurred once more, with no actual alterations for the pandemic. South Dakota has had a low price of COVID-19 infections, presumably as a result of it’s so distant and sparsely populated, and governor Kristi Noem has given no mandates about lockdowns, masks, or shutting down massive gatherings. The Rapid City Journal studies that Noem supported this yr’s rally taking place as deliberate.

The Buffalo Chip, a big music venue in Sturgis, hosted 9 days of reveals through the rally. Performers included Smash Mouth, Trapt, Lita Ford, Lit, the Rev. Horton Heat, the Guess Who, Molly Hatchet, Night Ranger, Saving Abel, Buckcherry, Quiet Riot, 38 Special, Drowning Pool, and Fozzy, the band led by wrestler Chris Jericho. All obtainable proof means that these bands performed to crowds the place nearly no one wore masks or socially distanced. “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit,” Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell mentioned at one level.

“The promoter did a fantastic job with their Covid protocol. They had a very strict social distancing and mask policy in place for all workers,” Smash Mouth’s supervisor advised Billboard. “Everything backstage was sanitized, etc. The band has their own Covid addendum to their rider as well and the promoter and venue adhered to all of our requests. We spent endless hours advancing this event to make sure that it was pulled off as safely as possible and we are very happy with the outcome.” He added, “That said most all of them were on their motorcycles which eliminated a lot of physical contact between attendees and actually created a forced social distance. The Smash Mouth organization is taking this pandemic very seriously and has taken measures to keep our band, crew and fans as safe as possible during this time.”

Here are some extra movies from what seems to be a notably low-energy Smash Mouth efficiency:

And right here’s the Guess Who:

It seems that the group for Trapt, nevertheless, was comparatively small: