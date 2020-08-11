Jennifer Aniston Emmy episode submission revealed

Jennifer Aniston scored an Emmy nomination this yr, and her submission for the Best Drama Actress class has been revealed.

Jennifer Aniston shouldn’t be new to the Emmy Awards as a result of she has been nominated a number of instances prior to now years. However, she is nominated within the drama class for the primary time because of her efficiency in The Morning Show. Her previous nominations have been all within the comedy class.

Jennifer Aniston’s Emmy submission revealed

Jennifer Aniston impressed many along with her efficiency in The Morning Show that she scored an Emmy nomination for it. Aniston was additionally nominated for the mentioned position on the SAG Awards and Golden Globes.

Aniston received the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series on the SAG Awards in January. She would possibly get one other recognition on the Emmys.

Golden Derby has realized that Aniston’s submission on the Emmys was 2020 was the episode In the Dark Night of the Soul It’s Always 3:30 within the Morning.

What was the episode all about

It was the pilot episode of the primary season when it streamed on the Apple TV+. In the episode, Aniston’s character, Alex, is in disaster mode after her co-anchor Mitch (Steve Carell) is fired because of sexual assault allegations. Mitch and Alex have been parters on The Morning Show for 15 years.

When the present airs simply hours after the information about Mich broke, Alex is alone, and she or he provides an emotional speech. She says she is shocked after studying the sexual allegations towards her co-anchor. She additionally notes that her sympathy is with the victims, and she or he’s glad she lives in a world the place actions have penalties.

However, off the air, Alex was livid on the community for not informing her forward earlier than they made the choice. She then visits Mitch at his dwelling to confront him head to head concerning the difficulty in the midst of the night time to keep away from the press.

Mitch denies the allegations, and Alex may be very annoyed as a result of she works her complete life for the present. With Mitch’s scandal, she might additionally lose her profession. Things worsen when Mitch tells Alex that the community can also be plotting to fireplace her.

Aniston deserves an Emmy award

Those who’ve watched The Morning Show all agree that Aniston deserves to win the Emmys. When Vulture wrote concerning the episode recap, it talked about Aniston getting an award for her efficiency.

“Guys, if Aniston doesn’t win awards for this scene alone there might be riots,” Maggie Fremont wrote again in November 2019.

Image used courtesy of GIO_LE/Shutterstock