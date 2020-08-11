Jennifer Aniston Rocked These Exact Super-Casual Slides From Dr. Scholl’s

Everything outdated is new once more — however is it contemporary?

Hollywood has introduced an extreme quantity of reboots, revivals, sequels and spinoffs this yr, starting from nostalgic ’90s cartoons akin to “Beavis and Butt-Head” to ’80s sleeper hits together with “Dirty Dancing.”

The coronavirus has delayed most of the productions, so it may be some time earlier than any of them hit the small and large screens. But right here’s an exhaustive listing of every little thing slated to make a comeback quickly, whether or not we requested for it or not.

Movies

1. “Dirty Dancing”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer referred to as this sequel “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood,” after rumors first swirled in July. Jennifer Grey has been confirmed to star within the new film, which can be directed by Jonathan Levine. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” Feltheimer mentioned.

2. “Twister”

Universal Pictures is rebooting “Twister” with “Top Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski set to direct. Not a lot else is thought in regards to the reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, which stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

3. “Scarface”

Say good day to a different remake. “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino will tackle the “Scarface” remake, the fourth director to aim the mission, with a script by the Coen brothers. So far, there’s no phrase on who will play Tony Montana, however Guadagnino mentioned it will likely be a modern-set remake.

“The truth of the matter is cinema has been remaking itself throughout its existence. It’s not because it’s a lazy way of not being able to find original stories. It’s always about looking at what certain stories say about our times,” he informed Variety. “Hopefully ours, 40-plus years later, will be another worthy reflection on a character who is a paradigm for our own compulsions for excess and ambition. I think my version will be very timely.”

4. “Pirates of the Caribbean”

It’s a pirate’s life for Margot Robbie, who will star in a female-led model of “Pirates of the Caribbean.” It’s nonetheless within the early growth phases at Disney, so few particulars can be found. However, there’s one other “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot within the works from Ted Elliott and “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin.

5. “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”

The 1991 cult basic is being reimagined with a present-day retelling centered on a black household. Treehouse Pictures will adapt the varied remake, directed by Bille Woodruff, with a script from Chuck Hayward.

6. “Scream”

This one appears to be like acquainted. Both Courteney Cox and David Arquette are set to reprise their characters in yet one more “Scream” movie from Spyglass Media Group, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

7. “Matilda”

Ralph Fiennes is about to star as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix and Working Title’s film “Matilda.” There are additionally rumors “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer can be concerned with the mission, which relies on the stage musical tailored from the beloved Roald Dahl e book. The streaming big has plans in movement for most of the creator’s different writings, together with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The BFG” and extra.

8. “Legally Blonde 3”

Nearly 20 years after Elle Woods graced the halls of Harvard, Reese Witherspoon can be again as sorority girl-turned-powerhouse lawyer, with Mindy Kaling and “Parks and Recreation” author Dan Goor writing the screenplay.

9. “Wolfman”

Ryan Gosling will star in a brand new tackle the cult basic horror, which is his personal authentic pitch to Universal Studios. The script, set in current occasions, was penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo based mostly on Gosling’s thought. Leigh Whannell is rumored to direct the film with Blumhouse producing.

10. “Knight Rider”

A gift-day tackle the 1980s basic motion sequence, “Knight Rider” will now be a film because of Spyglass Media Group and Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear. No phrase on whether or not David Hasselhoff can be hooked up to the mission.

11. “Peter Pan”

Disney is slated to remake its 1953 animated basic into yet one more live-action remake from “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery — with Jude Law reportedly in talks to play Captain Hook. Milla Jovovich’s daughter Ever Anderson will play Wendy and Alexander Molony will star as Peter Pan.

12. “Tron”

Don’t name it a sequel. Disney’s third “Tron” film, which follows 1982 movie “Tron” and the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy,” is about to star Jared Leto with Garth Davis to direct. It’s nonetheless in growth, however the Wrap reported it gained’t be a direct sequel to the movies.

13. “Pinocchio”

Tom Hanks may probably reunite with “Forrest Gump” director Robert Zemeckis for the live-action remake. The actor is claimed to be in talks to tackle the position of Pinocchio’s toy creator, Geppetto.

14. “Candyman”

The upcoming reimagining of “Candyman” from director Nia DaCosta will revisit Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, exploring the gentrification of the housing tasks seen within the authentic. The movie’s launch date has been delayed by the coronavirus, however is about to debut on Oct. 16, 2020.

15. “Bill & Ted”

It’s been delayed a number of occasions because of COVID-19, however “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will convey again Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter because the titular characters this fall. The movie will debut on premium video on demand and in choose film theaters on Sept. 1.

TV

1. “Ren & Stimpy”

Over 20 years after ending, “The Ren & Stimpy Show” is returning with all-new episodes on Comedy Central. Billy West, the voice of Stimpy, and a number of other of the unique writers are slated to return.

2. “Animaniacs”

Another blast from the previous: A Steven Spielberg-produced reboot of “Animaniacs” is slated to premiere on Nov. 20 on Hulu with 13 new episodes. Yakko, Wakko and Dot, in addition to Pinky and the Brain, will return for the present, which already was greenlit for a second season, set to premiere in 2021.

3. “Beavis and Butt-Head”

Comedy Central is Reboot Central. The community will debut “Beavis and Butt-Head” courtesy of authentic sequence creator Mike Judge, with two new seasons already ordered up. “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” mentioned Judge.

4. “Daria” spinoff “Jodie”

There’s extra the place that got here from on Comedy Central, which is able to air “Jodie,” a by-product of MTV’s iconic “Daria,” with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the primary character and government producing. The present will start with Jodie graduating from school and coming into the workforce.

5. “A League of Their Own”

From large display to small display, Amazon has ordered a TV adaptation of “A League of Their Own” co-created and government produced by “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. Jacobson can even star within the hourlong sequence based mostly on the early years of girls’s skilled baseball.

6. “Who’s The Boss?”

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have signed on to reprise their roles as father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli on this sequel, which is in growth at Sony Pictures Television. It will happen 30 years after the occasions of the unique sequence and focus on Tony Micelli’s relationship with Samantha Micelli, now a single mom residing within the authentic present’s home.

7. “The Weakest Link”

Say good day — not goodbye — to “Weakest Link,” hosted by Jane Lynch. The comeback is helmed by NBC, which greenlit 13 episodes. Production is slated to start later this yr. “I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” mentioned Lynch. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye,’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

8. “Saved by the Bell”

A reboot of the beloved late ’80s sitcom is headed to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming community. A brand new trailer confirmed among the authentic solid members, together with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, will return to Bayside High as adults.

9. “Chucky”

SYFY is making a TV reboot of “Child’s Play” and scored Jennifer Tilly to reprise her position as Tiffany Valentine, the love curiosity of the ginger serial killer doll. The new present will see Chucky exhibiting up in an “idyllic American town” and inflicting “chaos” as “horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.”

10. “Goosebumps”

More scary nostalgia! A live-action TV sequence impressed by R.L. Stine’s best-selling “Goosebumps” kids’s books is within the works from Scholastic Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

11. “The Wonder Years”

Lee Daniels will government produce a reboot of “The Wonder Years,” which has a pilot manufacturing dedication at ABC. But this time, the present will give attention to a black, middle-class household throughout 1968 and 1973, the identical time-frame as the unique sequence, in Montgomery, Alabama.

12. “Gossip Girl”

Hey, Upper East Siders. A “Gossip Girl” reboot is coming to HBO Max starring Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zión Moreno. Kristen Bell will return to do the now-iconic voiceover narration, and the present will add 18-year-old Emily Alyn Lind, as new character Audrey, and Whitney Peak.

13. “The Little Mermaid”

It’s nonetheless in growth, however NBC’s Peacock is about to air “Washed Up,” a single-camera comedy follow-up sequence of “The Little Mermaid.” The plot will focus on Ariel 15 years after marrying the prince, however she’s now “miserable, unmotivated and in a loveless marriage.”

14. “Spongebob Squarepants”

“The Patrick Star Show,” following Spongebob’s BFF, remains to be being finalized at Nickelodeon, however the animated spinoff will give attention to Patrick, his household and his gig internet hosting his personal late-night speak present.

15. “The Mighty Ducks”

Emilio Estevez is about to star on this TV spinoff of the ’90s sports activities basic movie on Disney+, together with Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. The authentic “Mighty Ducks” creator Steve Brill will collaborate on the mission.

16. “Three Men and a Baby”

We’re assuming he can be one of many three males, however Zac Efron has signed on for a “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+.

17. “Fresh Prince”

There’s a reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” presently in growth referred to as “Bel-Air,” based mostly on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube video from 2019. The reboot can be a drama, slightly than a comedy like the unique sequence, and can be hour-long episodes.