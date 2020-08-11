Joe Jonas Posts 1st Photo Since Sophie Turner Gives Birth As They Urge Fans To ‘Put on Masks’

It’s good to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s faces as soon as extra! For the first time since turning into mom and father, the couple posed for a cute image on Joe’s Instagram Story.

Parenting appears to be good on Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24! The model new mom and father revealed their faces for the first time on social media since welcoming their baby girl, Willa, on July 22. For his or her comeback image, the first-time mom and father used the “Vogue Problem” filter on the market on Instagram Tales and posed for his or her mock journal cowl.

Each Sophie and Joe appeared sleepy — and understandably so — as they gave straight-faced expressions for the digicam. They did have a necessary PSA to share with their followers, though. “WEAR A MASK…THATS THE TEA,” Joe wrote for his fake journal headline, which he shared on his Instagram Story on Aug. 7.

As it’s possible you’ll infer from that heading, Joe and Sophie mustn’t taking this pandemic frivolously. “Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and he can’t look forward to all his pals to fulfill his child woman. However proper now they aren’t having pals over as a result of they need to be tremendous cautious,” a superb good friend of Joe and Sophie’s EXCLUSIVELY instructed HollywoodLife on the end of July.

As another, Joe and Sophie are “texting everybody photos and doing plenty of video chats,” our insider added. “They’re simply being additional cautious and protecting about having pals come over as a result of the infant’s immune system nonetheless must mature. For now it’s strictly household,” the provision further outlined.

Sadly, this doesn’t suggest Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 27 — who has Sort I Diabetes — has visited his niece. The singer and his partner, Priyanka Chopra, are beneath strict quarantine. “Nick and Joe are greatest pals, and [Nick] by no means imagined he wouldn’t be capable to be there for the delivery of Joe’s first youngster,” a provide close to Nick moreover EXCLUSIVELY instructed HollywoodLife. Nonetheless, Joe continues to be “FaceTiming Nick and sending him pictures to maintain him up to date,” our provide assured.

Whereas that’s the main social media image we’ve seen of Joe and Sophie as a result of the kid’s arrival, Joe has been busy on Instagram since turning right into a dad! He reminded his 13.1 million Instagram followers to register to vote on July 26, and shared a Purple Cross hyperlink for followers to help the victims of the Beirut explosion in Lebanon on Aug. 5. We love a woke dad!