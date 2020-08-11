‘John Wick’ Caused Keanu Reeves to Miss Out on the Perfect MCU Role

Bill and Ted Face the Music is the primary entry within the comedy collection in almost three a long time. For star Keanu Reeves, nevertheless, the challenge comes on the heels of a full-fledged profession resurgence. The actor has grow to be extra widespread than ever because of his John Wick collection. Yet, that function additionally prevented him from becoming a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keanu Reeves at a ‘John Wick’ particular screenings | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves has starred in a number of totally different film collection

In the 1990s, Reeves was a confirmed field workplace success story. Movies like Point Break, Speed, and The Matrix turned him into an motion hero icon. Yet, all through the 2000s, his profession took a notable downturn. For greater than a decade, none of his movies earned greater than $80 million domestically.

Even John Wick didn’t break that streak. However, the 2014 action-thriller gained steam as soon as it hit DVD and Blu-ray. The film step by step made Reeves a family title once more, as did the extra profitable 2017 sequel. By the time John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum hit theaters in 2019, it was a part of a full-on Reeves resurgence.

Now the actor has two extra John Wick films on his schedule. Moreover, he’s returning to different franchises like Bill and Ted and The Matrix. Rumor even has it that he would possibly reprise his DC superhero function from 2005’s Constantine within the DC Extended Universe.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Found the Perfect Way to Spend a Break During Filming on ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’

The ‘John Wick’ franchise prevented him from becoming a member of the MCU

Ironically, Reeves’ comeback function as John Wick stood in the way in which of him becoming a member of that different superhero shared universe. That Hashtag Show’s Charles Murphy reported that manufacturing on John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum led to scheduling conflicts with the MCU’s Captain Marvel.

Reeves was reportedly connected to the function of Yon-Rogg. But when he was unavailable, Marvel forged Jude Law as Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) mentor. As the story performs out, Yon-Rogg is in the end revealed as a villainous character, which might have been an attention-grabbing transfer for Reeves.

The actor has performed a number of reluctant heroes and anti-heroes. But he’s by no means performed a full-on villain. Moreover, the sparring scene early in Captain Marvel would have served as a enjoyable inversion on the same scene in The Matrix. Only this time, Reeves would have been the grasp, not the coed.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves’ Past Created a Very Awkward Situation on the ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Set

But Keanu Reeves might nonetheless grow to be a big-screen Marvel superhero

Reeves might need missed out on Captain Marvel. But that doesn’t imply he’s not destined to play a superhero once more. Fifteen years have handed since Constantine, however that film has developed a faithful fan base. Even if Reeves doesn’t reprise the function, Marvel will definitely come knocking once more.

After all, Marvel Studios has reportedly wished to forged the actor for fairly a while. It looks like a brand new rumor about Reeves becoming a member of the MCU or DCEU is consistently making the rounds. Fans will simply have to attend and see when the actor can match filming in between his different franchises.