Johnson and De Jetley to face off for Lanai council seat | News, Sports, Jobs

For the Maui County Council’s vacant Lanai residency seat, Gabe Johnson led the three-way race Saturday evening, adopted by Alberta De Jetley, who will each advance to the overall election.

The two are vying for the open seat being vacated by Riki Hokama who’s term-limited.

Johnson polled 30.1 p.c, 13,195 votes, whereas De Jetley polled 24.four p.c, 10,693, to earn the ultimate spot within the basic election set for Nov. 3.

Matthew Mano polled 20.four p.c with 8,934 votes. There had been a substantial variety of clean votes within the race, 11,028, or 1 / 4 of the voters.

The variety of clean ballots and Mano’s robust displaying and who will declare his votes can be key elements as Johnson and De Jetley search the council seat.

“I wanted to maintain my lead, that’s what I’m really hoping for because I want to go into the general (election) with momentum, I want to keep pounding my message,” Johnson stated late Saturday evening. “I just wanted to come in and go out first, that was my number one goal. It goes back to giving voters number one choice.”

Johnson added that working in opposition to Hokama twice in previous elections has given him extra marketing campaign and election expertise.

As for the clean ballots, Johnson stated “it’s really important” that residents know they’ll nonetheless submit votes from different districts. “You can live in Kahului, and you can still vote for the Lanai seat,” he stated.

“I have a lot of work ahead of me,” he stated from his household residence on Lanai, after the second printout confirmed he continued his lead. “I wish to ensure I’m reaching folks and attempting to ship a message that features regular folks’s points.

“I’m a people first kind of guy.”

Earlier within the night, De Jetley stated she was stunned by Johnson’s lead on the first printout, saying that she’s been extra “visible on Maui,” however was all the time assured that she would advance into the overall election.

Due to COVID-19, De Jetley canceled her plans to carry an open home on the Lanai ILWU Hall on Saturday evening and opted for a household gathering at residence to observe the ultimate outcomes.

Between now and the overall election in November, she stated she’ll be finding out the outcomes and researching how she will be able to enhance her marketing campaign.

After the primary printout, Mano stated his candidacy and election evening have “been pretty good” regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing digital campaigns and the primary all mail-in voting system.

“There’s a lot of voters this year, I was surprised to see the numbers,” he stated. “We’ll see what happens after set three.”

* Dakota Grossman will be reached at dgrossman@mauinews.com.









Today’s breaking information and extra in your inbox















