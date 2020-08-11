Justin Hartley goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

He was heavily criticised for the way he handled his divorce from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, and now Justin Hartley has seemingly gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend and former co-star Sofia Pernas.

On Sunday Sofia posted a picture to her Instagram stories of what seemed to be Justin holding a cigar and some iced drinks, with a Chicago Bears cap in the background. She captioned the post “Easy like Sunday mornin’.”

A little while later, he posted a picture to his Instagram stories showing him relaxing in the pool with his dog, wearing the same Chicago Bears cap as in Sofia’s post, and accompanied with the caption, “Paisley like Sunday mornin’.”

Fans were quick to spot the links between the two posts, which seemingly show the pair going Instagram official after the pair were spotted kissing back in May, six months after his dramatic split from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell.

Sofia and Justin starred together on The Young and The Restless from June 2015 until May 2016. Reportedly, Sofia and Chrishell met on that same show in 2016 where they became friends, while Chrishell and Justin also met on the show and married in 2017.

Video: How Justin Hartley found love with ex-wife Chrishell Stause

In November 2019 news broke that Justin wanted to separate from wife Chrishell after two years of marriage, with People reporting at the time that he had cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

At the end of season 2, fans saw a teaser of Chrishell Stause talking about the divorce, but it wasn’t until the beginning of season 3 that we discovered just how this had all happened.

Photo credit: Instagram

One episode of the new season shows Chrishell confiding in Mary Fitzgerald, revealing that she was “blindsided” by Justin, claiming that he told her he had filed for divorce over text. She added, “45 minutes later the world knew.”

The 38-year-old recently opened up on how hard it was to film the Netflix show while going through her divorce from Justin.

Story continues

Photo credit: Instagram

Cosmopolitan UK’s September issue is out now and available for purchase online and via Readly. You can also SUBSCRIBE HERE or read on Apple News+. Find our podcast ‘All The Way With…’ on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Acast app.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like