Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo Of Fourth Son

The upcoming feature-length movie will middle on Black women-turned-social-media-influencers altering the requirements of the mainstream magnificence market.



A documentary about Black ladies creating social change via magnificence is teaming up with a mega magnificence influencer.

Jackie Aina, a magnificence influencer and social justice advocate, is about to hitch forces with actress Andrea Lewis (Degrassi: The Next Generation), director Kwanza Nicole Gooden (Centric’s Being) and Emmy-nominated producers CJ Faison (Giants) and Takara Joseph (Giants and Project Involve Fellow) for an upcoming feature-length documentary known as Social Beauty, The Hollywood Reporter can share completely.

The documentary is about to focus on “the success and impact of everyday Black women, turned top social media influencers dominating the mainstream beauty market and changing its standards, one tutorial at a time,” Fiona Crystal of Digitaldash PR stated in an announcement. “Social Beauty will take an exclusive inside look at the lives of these popular influencers and reveal how they turned a hobby into affluent entrepreneurial careers.” The doc will characteristic candid conversations with model executives, celeb make-up artists, magnificence editors and extra and study the affect influencers have had on altering the trade’s notion of magnificence.

Aina will each govt produce and star within the doc alongside Cydnee Black, Alissa Ashley, Whitney White, Shalom Blac and Nyma Tang.

“I’m so excited to be a part of something that shows our impact as black women in beauty,” says Aina. “I hope through this project people will see that so many of us are passionate, multifaceted, and more than what you see outwardly. It is an honor being a part of a community that encourages so many of us to believe in ourselves and to look and feel beautiful even when often times the media encourages otherwise.”

Knowledgeable make-up artist, Aina jumpstarted her YouTube channel in 2009 after rising annoyed with the shortage of ladies of shade within the magnificence trade. Thus far, she has garnered almost four million subscribers on her channel and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

“The change I’ve seen in the beauty industry as a result of these dynamic women is underestimated. I grew up on TV and film sets learning how to do my own hair and makeup because there weren’t available beauty products that worked for me. These Black beauty influencers have led the charge in pointing out the lack of diversity in the beauty industry and inspiring more inclusion for women of color,” says movie creator Lewis.

Lewis will produce alongside Takara Joseph and CJ Faison below his FaceForward Productions. Gooden is about to direct; her first feature-length feat. Kensington Grey will deal with all model partnerships for the documentary whereas FaceForward has partnered with the Scale Productions workforce to safe a house.

Social Beauty is predicted to begin filming this fall.