Katy Perry previews 5 teaser snippets from upcoming album ‘Smile’, here is a fast rundown and tracklist

Katy Perry will likely be releasing her sixth studio album, ‘Smile’, on August 28 through Capitol Records after the file’s launch date was pushed again because of unavoidable manufacturing delays. The album has been described as Katy Perry’s “journey in direction of the sunshine, with tales of resilience, hope, and love,” and the singer herself had beforehand admitted, “I used to be gonna put a file out in June, I pushed it a little bit bit.” But followers ought to be prepared to attend just a bit whereas longer, for the reason that ‘American Idol’ choose has been making up for the delay by giving us some teaser snippets from the album.

Katy Perry started previewing a number of songs from the 12-track album (the fan version incorporates 16 tracks) in a weekly session known as Smile Sundays, which implies we have already got clips obtainable for 5 forthcoming tracks thus far. All this comes along with the beforehand launched songs from the album, just like the lead single, ‘Daisies’ (May 2020), the title observe, ‘Smile’ (July 2020), and the standalone singles, ‘Never Really Over’ (May 2019) and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ (October 2019), which had been launched final yr.

Besides these tracks, Katy Perry may also be together with the singles, ‘Small Talk’ (August 2019) and ‘Never Worn White’ (March 2020), within the fan version of the album. She had additionally lately revealed that the Target version of her ‘Smile’ album would come with the bonus observe, ‘High On Your Supply’, together with a further Easter egg known as ‘Track 14’ (Voice Memo) that will not characteristic on different variations of the album. Perry admitted that the previous observe had been recorded “once I was feeling like that is the tip of the world” when the pandemic panic had begun to ravage the nation again in March, so it ought to show to be fairly fascinating. What’s extra, the ‘Roar’ hitmaker additionally introduced she can be releasing one other music video someday this week, which will likely be designed like a online game, much like RHCP’s ‘Californication’ visible idea.

“We used the world of a online game to inform a few of our story as a result of it does really feel like we’re dwelling in a simulation proper now, the place we’re all attempting to get out of this episode,” she revealed. So there’s positively a lot to be enthusiastic about! Katy Perry has unveiled 5 of the teaser snippets thus far for ‘Smile’ through Zoom. One of her followers has compiled an inventory of the clips on Twitter. Check them out beneath:

‘𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱’

‘𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗮 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻’

‘𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝘆𝗲𝘀’

‘𝗖𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿’

‘𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁’

The tracklist for Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ album has been included beneath, together with the extra tracks on the fan version.

1. Never Really Over

2. Cry About It Later

3. Teary Eyes

4. Daisies

5. Resilient

6. Not the End of the World

7. Smile

8. Champagne Problems

9. Tucked

10. Harleys in Hawaii

11. Only Love

12. What Makes a Woman

The ‘Smile’ fan version consists of these bonus tracks:

13. Small Talk

14. Never Worn White

15. Daisies (Acoustic)

16. Daisies (Oliver Heldens Remix)

