LAX staffer charges An inventory celeb travellers

Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner and Chris Hemsworth have been among the many A-list celebrities talked about in a Los Angeles Airport staffer’s Four half viral Tik Tok video. Tik Tok consumer _sincindy detailed her expertise with these massive stars and revealed which celebrities have been pleasant and those that threw tantrums whereas at LAX. _sincindy rated Minaj a dismal 2/10. She stated in her video: “I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off. Which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off. I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.” She additionally rated Kendall Jenner a 2/10. The ’Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and mannequin was labelled “probably not pleasant”.

@_sincindy Like for half 2 if we don’t get banned 😂 ##matthewgraygubler ##fyp ##youpage ##foryoupage ##nickiminaj ##badbunny ##lax ##celebs ♬ authentic sound – _sincindy

She stated in her video: “Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out, she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.”

She praised majority of the celebrities, together with singer Bad Bunny, 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

She rated Bad Bunny a 10/10.

“I truly sort of bumped into him. He was tremendous f******well mannered and tremendous good. He truly took out his hand to shake mine and I died, ” she stated in regards to the encounter.

She rated Johnson 9/10.

She revealed: “And the one cause why it’s a 9/10 is as a result of she forgot her passport all the best way in LA in the midst of visitors hour, so we needed to delay the flight and he or she nonetheless didn’t make it again. But I made enjoyable of her the following time she flew out. She laughed and was tremendous well mannered.”

@_sincindy Part 2!!! Chris in case you see this…marry me ##fyp ##youpage ##fyp ##kendalljenner ##dakotajohnson ##chrisevans ##captainamerica ##celebs ♬ authentic sound – _sincindy

She praised Hemsworth for understanding the names of the employees. Hemsworth was handed a formidable rating of 10/10.

“He was all the time actually well mannered to all people. He was even on a primary identify foundation with a number of the employees. And actually so good-looking in individual.”

@_sincindy PART 3 ! Like for half 4 ##fyp ##foryou ##youpage ##foryoupage ##noahcentineo ##strangerthings ##robertpattinson ##twilight ##lax ♬ authentic sound – _sincindy

Other celebrities she rated have been Chris Evans (8/10), Noah Centineo (10/10) and Jeffree Star (10/10).