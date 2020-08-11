MCU’s Spider-Man 3 Movie Title Rumored To Be Homesick

Spider-Man: Homesick is rumored to be the title of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ upcoming MCU film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.
A brand new rumor signifies Spider-Man: Homesick is the title of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Last 12 months, there was a time when it appeared like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could be exiting the MCU resulting from Marvel’s mother or father firm Disney and Sony failing to strike a brand new deal to share the superhero. However, their disagreement over the deal was resolved and it was introduced Spider-Man would stay within the MCU in the interim. At that point, Marvel and Sony formally introduced Holland would return as Peter Parker within the untitled Spider-Man 3 and one other team-up film akin to his Avengers appearances.
In phrases of Spider-Man 3, the movie was initially meant to start out filming this summer season for a 2021 launch date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although, filming was delayed. The Marvel film is anticipated to start out manufacturing later this 12 months, after Holland wraps filming on Sony’s Uncharted film. Now, new rumors level to the potential title of Spider-Man 3, which is one of many few confirmed MCU motion pictures with out an official title as of this writing.
Today, Murphy’s Multiverse studies that Marvel and Sony’s third Spider-Man film will probably be titled Spider-Man: Homesick. As Charles Murphy factors out, the movie has been referred to as Spider-Man: Homesick by Esquire and Maxim on the magazines’ web sites. As of but, neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed whether or not Spider-Man: Homesick is the movie’s official title.
Source: Murphy’s Multiverse
