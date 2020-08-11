Mia Khalifa is auctioning off *these* well-known glasses to lift cash for Beirut

Lebanese-born social media persona, sports activities commentator, and (at occasions) controversial former porn star Mia Khalifa has taken to Instagram to public sale off a pair of her glasses as a way to elevate funds for her hometown of Beirut, following the lethal explosion that occurred final week.

In what is definitely a tongue-in-cheek nod to her previous, Khalifa is auctioning off the precise glasses she infamously wore throughout her porn days.

Mia Khalifa is auctioning off her notorious glasses in efforts to lift funds for her hometown of Beirut, with the bidding set to go $100,000.

The public sale is being hosted on eBay, with 100% of the income being donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. There have been 189 bids thus far, with the very best at the moment at US $99,900. The glasses are described as“The infamous Mia Khalifa glasses, the OG’s”, with the situation is listed as “Used & Abused.”

“The novelty glasses are the best prop,” the outline reads. “I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!”

Beirut, my coronary heart is all the time with you ♥️ — Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) August 4, 2020

Khalifa additionally introduced that she’d be including “something more” to the public sale for each $25okay raised. So far, further objects embrace her retainer, a used razor blade, and a loofa.

View this publish on Instagram The Lebanese authorities has resigned. Parliament is subsequent. By alternative or by pressure, both means, Lebanon has had sufficient whereas concurrently having NOTHING. 6 days left on the public sale for the unique mia khalifa glasses to 100% profit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the hyperlink in my bio and let’s attempt to make a constructive distinction. Keep bidding, maintain sharing, maintain following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @affect.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the hyperlinks for fundraisers by the folks, for the folks, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard reduction cash, medical provides, and food- solely to re-sell to the Lebanese folks at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, financial collapse, and displacement of their very own folks on television from their trip properties in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from each nation on the earth till they’re pressured to stay the identical life-style they’ve imposed on the folks in Lebanon. A publish shared by Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

Khalifa has introduced that when the cash clears she’s going to stay stream the wire switch of the donation to the Lebanese Red Cross through Instagram.

“Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours,” Khalifa described. “Happy bidding, ya filthy animals.”

Khalifa is notorious for a three-month stint within the porn world again in 2014 which landed her as the number one pornstar on Pornhub. Following her determination to depart the business, Khalifa has been unsuccessful in having her movies faraway from the porn website, and so they proceed to obtain hundreds of views to this present day, regardless of them being hosted in opposition to her will.