Morgan Moses most impressed with Dwayne Haskins ‘understanding that he’ll be the No. 1 QB’

While many anticipate Dwayne Haskins to be Washington’s quarterback in Week 1, head coach Ron Rivera has but to formally identify a beginning quarterback and has preached “pure competitors” between Haskins and Kyle Allen.

The battle for the job has the potential to take an fascinating twist within the coming weeks if veteran Alex Smith is ready to return from the energetic/PUP listing. In a media session with native reporters on Monday, Rivera mentioned Smith is “going to be within the throes of this competitors” if he is capable of return.

However, even when Smith is wholesome sufficient to compete for the beginning job, Haskins believes he is the perfect man for the job.

“All respect for everybody in that room, however I really feel like I give us the perfect alternative,” Haskins told Julie Donaldson, Washington’s Senior VP of Media and Content. “I sit up for exhibiting it.”

Haskins had his rising pains as a rookie however actually began to point out flashes of his potential in the direction of the top of the season earlier than an ankle damage prematurely ended his first season as a professional. Over his ultimate six quarters, Haskins completed with 394 passing yards on a 72 p.c completion fee with 4 touchdowns and nil turnovers.

Since Rivera took over as head coach in January, he is challenged Haskins to take command of the job, and the quarterback has responded. Haskins has dropped near 20 kilos this offseason and mentioned he’s in the perfect form of his life. He’s spent the majority of his offseason coaching and studying from quite a few NFL stars, most notably Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr.

Although Rivera has but to call Haskins the starter, he is taken discover of the 23-year-old’s progress and has publicly praised him for it. In a media session final week, a number of feedback the pinnacle coach made sounded as if he was prepared to maneuver within the route with Haskins as QB1.

While Haskins and Smith could also be straight competing with each other, the 2 have a powerful relationship.

Haskins has mentioned a number of instances how a lot of a assist Smith was to him as a rookie. On Monday, Haskins mentioned he appears to be like at Smith as a “mentor” to him.

“He’s an important teammate,” Haskins mentioned. “Somebody within the assembly room that we search for solutions and questions and every part he is been by in his lengthy tenure as an expert quarterback within the NFL. He’s somebody I type of look to as a mentor in that sense.”

Smith’s journey is exceptional, and the truth that he is even near enjoying after struggling the grotesque leg damage he had in November 2018 is already spectacular sufficient inside itself. And of the three quarterbacks, Smith is by far essentially the most confirmed and skilled.

But Washington is presently in a rebuild, and Rivera has mentioned a number of instances that the 2020 season shall be essential in figuring out who he sees as core gamers on his roster. So, beginning a 35-year-old Smith over Haskins, a second-year participant who the crew invested a first-round decide in only one 12 months in the past, would not make a lot sense.

Yet, if Smith does find yourself being wholesome sufficient to compete for the job, Haskins is able to embrace the problem.

“I’m extraordinarily completely satisfied and excited for Alex. Having watched him practice final 12 months and him simply moving into the place to attempt to play this 12 months…I can inform how a lot work he is put in,” Haskins mentioned. “I’m excited for him. Hopefully he will get again to the place he must be, and I sit up for competing with him and every part of that nature.”

