Names within the information – Jacksonville Journal-Courier









Cowell injures

again on bicycle

Simon Cowell broke his again whereas testing his new electrical bicycle at his dwelling in California.

Cowell was anticipated to have surgical procedure, in response to a spokesman for the leisure mogul. Cowell fell off the bike whereas within the courtyard together with his household at his home in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was mentioned to be underneath statement and doing positive.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a choose on the present. He has additionally been the choose on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Producer dealing with

intercourse assault cost

Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail faces greater than a dozen felony fees together with 11 counts of rape involving six ladies, authorities mentioned.









The producer was being held on practically $6.three million bail, in response to an announcement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detail, whose actual identify is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, was charged on July 31 with 11 counts of rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of sodomy by use of drive, authorities mentioned. He was additionally charged with three counts of assault and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.





Fisher’s lawyer denied the allegations.

“Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” legal professional Irwin Mark Bledstein mentioned in an electronic mail late Wednesday evening. On Thursday he mentioned he nonetheless had not seen the prison criticism and had no additional remark.





The fees contain six ladies ranging in age from 18 to 31, and incidents that befell between 2010 and 2018, most of them at Fisher’s dwelling, authorities mentioned.

They allege that 5 of the ladies have been raped, a few of them repeatedly, and one was sexually assaulted. If convicted as charged, Fisher might get 225 years in jail.

Detail received a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit “Drunk in Love” and has additionally produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

Last yr, a mannequin and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a Los Angeles lawsuit that accused the producer of abusing and raping her.





She is one in every of six ladies, some established professionals and others music-industry newcomers, who’ve spoken out publicly in opposition to what they mentioned was Fisher’s sexual aggression.

— Associated Press