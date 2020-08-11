New Beverly Hills Spec House in Trousdale Estates

LISTING OF THE DAY

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Price: $39 million

This new spec home by the architect Mark Rios is in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates neighborhood, which is thought for its cutting-edge structure, celeb residents, and wide-angle views throughout Los Angeles.

Trousdale was developed within the 1950s and ’60s, with early homes by a stellar group of architects that included Frank Lloyd Wright, Wallace Neff, A. Quincy Jones and Hal Levitt.

In this new home on Chalette Drive, Mr. Rios paid homage to Levitt by blurring inside and exterior boundaries and recreating Levitt’s signature large-scale entrance door with a protected courtyard, itemizing agent Linda May mentioned.

“The architecture is absolutely exquisitely done,” she mentioned. “It’s very rare to have a courtyard in Trousdale.”

The dramatic two-story entry includes a cascading waterfall that flows over a textured wall of Aegean limestone after which spills into an exterior reflecting pool beneath.

“When you come into the house, your eye goes right to the corner of the infinity pool and the views,” she mentioned. “That sense of arrival is what makes this house special.”

The interiors are by Dusenbury Design. Architectural and design particulars embrace 10 – and 11-foot ceilings, fumed oak flooring, motorized pocket doorways with floor-to-ceiling glass to soak up the views, and hand-selected unique stones and marbles all through the home, together with Calacatta, Sierra Noir and dolomite.

The open residing and eating rooms function a showcase Sahar Noir floating marble fire and a full-length skylight. Because of all of the glass, the adjoining household room and kitchen mix simply with the terrace and pool deck.

The kitchen has Miele home equipment, a breakfast space, Italian cabinetry, and a butler’s pantry.

The views are “extraordinary, very dramatic–the whole house is oriented to the view,” Ms. May mentioned.

“You can see all of the L.A. Basin to the Pacific Ocean,” she mentioned. “This is the most desired view line you can have in Trousdale.”





The 1,600-square-foot master suite wing is on the principle stage, with personal courtyard views, grand marble twin loos with separate closets/dressing areas, an workplace and a terrace. Three extra bed room suites full this stage.

Floating stairs descend into the decrease stage leisure lounge that provides a marble-clad bar with an adjoining screening room and an 825-bottle wine cellar.

“You have complete privacy because of the large-scale entry door,” Ms. May mentioned. “The entire house cannot be seen from the street, and the whole property is hedged.”

Stats

The 12,456-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 9 full loos and two partial loos. It sits on a 0.49-acre lot.

Amenities

Amenities embrace a pool and spa, an elevator, a fitness center, a marble-clad bar with an adjoining screening room, an 825-bottle wine cellar, a magnificence salon, a therapeutic massage room, a steam bathe, a subterranean 2,100-square-foot storage, a Savant Smart Home automation system, and an outside kitchen with a bar and eating/lounge areas.

Celebrity Cachet Celebrity residents of Trousdale Estates have included Jennifer Aniston, Richard Perry, David Spade, Vera Wang, President Richard Nixon, Ringo Starr, Simon Cowell, Dean Martin, Tony Curtis, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jane Fonda, Ray Charles, Howard Hughes, Groucho Marx, Jeffery Katzenberg, Elton John, Courteney Cox, Sid Caesar, and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, based on printed experiences.

Neighborhood Notes Trousdale Estates was the “epicenter of Mid-Century Modern houses,” Ms. May mentioned.

It went by means of a stoop within the 1980s after which rebounded about 15 years in the past, she mentioned.

“The great houses were always admired and preserved,” Ms. May mentioned. “And then it became the place where people were building stunning contemporary homes.”

From the home, it’s a few five-minute drive to the Beverly Hills Hotel, she added.

Agents: Linda May, Branden Williams and Rayni Williams, Hilton & Hyland/Luxury Portfolio International

