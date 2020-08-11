New on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital and VOD – August 11, 2020 « Celebrity Gossip and Movie News





Check out this week’s assortment of DVDs, Blu-rays and extra to your dwelling leisure enjoyment, together with The High Note, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. ~Alexandra Heilbron

The High Note – Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is the non-public assistant of singing celebrity Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), however she goals of manufacturing music sooner or later. When Maggie meets gifted singer David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) by likelihood, she convinces him she’s a producer. She will get him into the recording studio, then lands him a prestigious gig, however her efforts land her in scorching water with Grace. Available on DVD, Blu-ray, VOD and Digital.

Watch our interview with The High Note director Nisha Ganatra beneath:

Primal – When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of uncommon and unique animals, baggage a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be easy crusing to a giant payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s valuable cargo additionally has a political murderer being extradited to the U.S. within the cargo maintain. After the murderer breaks free after which frees the jaguar, Frank stalks the ship’s corridors in pursuit of his prey. Available on DVD, Blu-ray, VOD and Digital.

Archive – The 12 months is 2038 and George Almore (Theo James) is stationed deep in a snow-covered forest in Japan. He is close to a breakthrough on a analysis venture, as he works on a real human-equivalent android. His bosses don’t realize it, however George has an ulterior motive for his work that should stay hidden. The prototypes are his key to reuniting along with his useless spouse. When his prototypes escape, he has to get them again at any value. Available on DVD, VOD and Digital.

How to Build a Girl – Johanna (Beanie Feldstein) is a brilliant, quirky, 16-year-old who makes use of her colourful creativeness to usually escape her humdrum life and dwell out her inventive fantasies. She submits an off-beat music assessment to a bunch of indie rock critics at a weekly journal. Johanna climbs to the highest of the ’90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde — a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic. It isn’t lengthy earlier than the fast tempo at which Johanna’s life is altering turns into overwhelming and she or he runs face-first right into a devastatingly actual, existential disaster. Available on DVD, Blu-ray, VOD and Digital.

Valley of the Gods – A take a look at the distinction between abundance and poverty by means of three separate storylines, that includes newly divorced author John Ecas (Josh Hartnett), eccentric trillionaire Wes Tauros (John Malkovich), and a struggling Navajo group. As John writes Tauros’ biography, he discovers the person is ready on mining the Navajos’ sacred lands for uranium for his personal profit. Available on Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and Digital.

Black Water: Abyss – Adventure-loving couple Eric and Jennifer persuade their buddies, Yolanda and Viktor, to discover a distant, uncharted cave system within the forests of Northern Australia. With a tropical storm approaching, they descend into the mouth of the cave, realizing they’ll be protected underground. But when the caves begin to flood, tensions rise as oxygen ranges fall and the group discover themselves misplaced, disoriented, and trapped with harmful and hungry crocodiles. Available on VOD and Digital.