New on DVD: ‘The High Note’ is straightforward and candy – Entertainment & Life – Worcester Magazine

Settle in for a serenade within the high new DVD picks for the week of Aug. 11.

“The High Note”: Personal assistant Maggie Sherwoode (Dakota Johnson) has a dream of changing into an expert music producer. This is a no-no for her day job, to be at celebrity singer Grace Davis’ (Tracee Ellis Ross) aspect kind of each minute of the day. But after secretly producing a minimize of her boss’s new dwell album, she meets an overwhelmingly proficient singer, David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), in a grocery retailer and lets him assume she’s a “actual” producer to persuade him into teaming up.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Flora Greeson, it is a easy, cute riches-to-more-riches Los Angeles story, one finest informed by the daughters of Hollywood queens Melanie Griffith and Diana Ross, respectively. The songs are catchy, and the cinematography by Jason McCormick is daring and brilliant, giving the glitz an additional pop amid scenic backdrops.

And the script has a level of playful self-awareness not typically seen within the leisure biz large break subgenre. As Maggie’s physician roommate (the very humorous Zoe Chao) exhibits Maggie and David a cellphone video of her first open-heart surgical procedure because the pair are engaged on a music, Maggie grins as she says, “Everything we do is meaningless.”

Not precisely, however however, the beat goes on.

Also new on DVD Aug. 11

“Archive”: A scientist (Theo James) works on creating sentient AI in an effort to work together together with his deceased spouse. Also stars Stacy Martin and Rhona Mitra.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: Three-part Nickelodeon sequence follows a bunch of children who inform scary tales that come to fruition of their city.

“G-LOC”: After fleeing the planet, a person (Stephen Moyer) heads to planet Rhea, the place settlers are homicidally hostile to Earthen refugees.

“Gold Digger, Season 1”: Six-part BBC miniseries follows a romance between a rich girl in her 60s (Julia Ormond) and a person in his 30s (Benjamin Greene), who could have ulterior motives.

“How to Build a Girl”: A working-class teenager (Beanie Feldstein) chases her desires and reinvents herself as a assured, apathetic indie rock critic.

“I Am Vengeance: Retaliation”: An ex-special forces soldier (Stu Bennett) will get revenge on the enemy who betrayed him on a earlier mission.

“Max Reload and the Nether Blasters”: A online game retailer worker (Tom Plumley) inadvertently releases an evil entity from a sport into the actual world.

“NCIS: New Orleans: The Sixth Season”: Pride (Scott Bakula) makes his means again to the sphere workplace within the newest season of the CBS hit sequence.

“Playing for Keeps”: An ex-soccer participant (Gerard Butler) takes over teaching his son’s (Noah Lomax) workforce.

“The Blacklist – Season 07”: The seventh season of the hit NBC sequence picks again up with Red (James Spader) post-abduction because the Task Force tries to search out him earlier than it is too late.

“The Wretched”: An adolescent struggling together with his dad and mom’ divorce (John-Paul Howard) connects together with his next-door-neighbor (Zarah Mahler), who occurs to be possessed by an evil witch.

“Valley of the Gods”: A unusual trillionaire (John Malkovich) develops a multilayered relationship with the person making an attempt to write down his biography (Josh Hartnett).

New on digital HD Aug. 11

“Gripped: Climbing the Killer Pillar”: A lady (Amanda Maddox) should save herself and her information (Kaiwi Lyman) after a rock-climbing accident within the Sierra Nevada mountains.

“A White, White Day”: A police chief (Ingvar Sigurdsson) turns into obsessive about the concept his not too long ago deceased spouse had cheated on him of their small Icelandic group. In Icelandic.

New on digital HD Aug. 14

“Before the Fire”: A rising Hollywood actress (Jenna Lyng Adams) is compelled to go again dwelling amid a lethal pandemic and faces a sinister a part of her previous.

“Endless”: After a lethal automotive accident, a person caught in limbo (Nicholas Hamilton) connects together with his mourning girlfriend (Alexandra Shipp).