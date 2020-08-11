Peter Kay Car Share sketch about John’s most cancers scare written for NHS



Car Share has a brand new sketch… type of (Picture: BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions/PA Wire)

Peter Kay’s Car Share got here to an finish in 2018, however followers are being handled to a model new sketch – and it’s all for an excellent trigger.

Kay, 47, has written a brand new sketch of the beloved BBC comedy for a ebook devoted to the employees of the NHS.

The sketch, which has been revealed as a part of Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, received’t be aired on TV however will certainly increase a smile amongst followers, as Kay’s grocery store supervisor John talks to his good friend Kayleigh (performed by Sian Gibson) a couple of mind most cancers scare.

Saying he was getting actually unhealthy complications, John tells his driving sidekick: ‘My GP said it was sinuses, but being a proper hypochondriac, I thought b*****ks, what does he know? So I booked in for a brain scan.’

John went in for his scan and when requested what music he’d like taking part in throughout it, he opted for Best Of Simon & Garfunkel – however was left regretting his determination.

He mentioned: ‘I love them and they would have been the perfect choice if the first song hadn’t been The Sound Of Silence, with the opening line, “Hello darkness my old friend, I’ve come to talk to you again”… and there’s me laying on this MRI machine having a mind scan.

‘It obtained worse – within the third verse the lyrics are “silence like a cancer grows” I used to be in tears. I used to be ashen once I got here out. I instructed the nurse. I mentioned I believed it was going to be completely satisfied, Mrs Robinson and all that.



Peter hasn’t been on our screens a lot since 2018 (Picture: BBC)

‘She said a lot of people pick Frank Sinatra because they think it’s going to be all Fly Me To The Moon and New York, New York, however the first track is My Way with the opening line, “And now, the end is near and so I face the final curtain”.

‘You’d be gutted.’

Thankfully, the sketch ends on a cheerful notice, with John telling Kayleigh it was his sinuses in any case.

The ebook, edited by Adam Kay, is mainly a who’s who of the leisure business, with stars together with Paul McCartney, Emilia Clarke, Peter Kay, Stephen Fry, Dawn French, Sir Trevor McDonald, Graham Norton, Sir Michael Palin, Naomie Harris, Ricky Gervais, Sir David Jason, Dame Emma Thompson, Joanna Lumley, Miranda Hart, Dermot O’Leary, Jamie Oliver, Ed Sheeran, David Tennant, Dame Julie Walters and Emma Watson penning tales.

All income from Dear NHS will go to NHS Charities Together to fund very important analysis and initiatives, and The Lullaby Trust which helps dad and mom bereaved of infants and younger youngsters.

Phoenix Nights star Peter has been off the TV because the closing episodes of Car Share which aired in 2018, other than a short pre-recorded look for BBC One’s Big Night In in April.

The comic has taken day out of the limelight since cancelling his upcoming tour in 2017 resulting from ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

Kay had deliberate to DJ at a lot of Dance For Life tour dates this yr to lift cash for Cancer Research UK, however the tour was cancelled resulting from coronavirus.

While we could not have any new telly from Kay for some time, individuals are nonetheless loving his older work – with a Car Share clip about dogging going viral after Carol Kirkwood’s unlucky BBC slip-up yesterday.

