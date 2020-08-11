President Of Lebanon Just Blocked Mia Khalifa On Instagram & Disabled All Comments

The Beirut Port Explosion severely backfired on the Lebanese officers, who had been already below the scrutiny of the individuals’s and the world’s eyes for his or her nice job in bringing the nation to break down.

The aftermath of the explosion took away the remaining veiling layer overlaying their inaptitude to rule, and likewise their indifference and carelessness in the direction of the residents they’re supposedly accountable for.

The explosion isn’t the one crime carried out unto the residents. The steady disregard of the state in the direction of them on this aftermath is one other one; an ongoing one.

And persons are not munching their phrases…

Mia Khalifa is among the activists who took to social media to face up for the individuals of her motherland. She constantly posted about her political beliefs and demanded a brand new Lebanese political regime.

People are consuming up her response to the scenario and might’t get sufficient. At some level, her controversial previous made it onerous for individuals to take her significantly and for what she is really able to, intellectually.

However, the Lebanese individuals really feel that she proved herself to be worthy of their love and assist by her standing up for his or her fallen nation so fearlessly and overtly.

Their voices have lengthy been smothered and oppressed by a system that claims freedom of expression but doesn’t honor it, detaining and arresting and imprisoning those that dare it.

So when Mia Khalifa speaks overtly about what’s boiling within the hearts of the individuals towards the state, she turns into a hero to many.

Mia i’ve emotions for you — Pierre 🇱🇧🌟 (@HomerWasTaken) August 5, 2020

Not solely did she assault the federal government on Twitter, however she additionally took to Instagram to share her political beliefs, constantly posting tales and IGTV’s concerning the Lebanese scenario.

Until it upset the president…

A day after the blast, President Michel Aoun posted on his official Instagram account an image of the Lebanese flag with a black strip, in mourning for the victims. It didn’t prove properly for him.

Comments blew up on how ridiculous it’s and offensive to individuals’s sorrow, together with from Mia.

Many identified how he, the president of Lebanon, downloaded a poor high quality image of the Lebanese flag from the web and posted it on Instagram with no caption in any respect in regards to the scenario, and never a phrase of sorrow or condolences.

Mia Khalifa constantly commented on the submit, solely to reportedly have the president’s IG account block her.

She additionally used her large platform on TikTook to roast him. Her video identified that he’s been “asleep” throughout the entire disaster and is doing nothing to assist these in want. She is definitely not holding again.

The961 performed on Instagram tales a “Mia Khalifa vs. Michel Aoun” and fewer than 9% unintentionally voted for our personal president. If this doesn’t say quite a bit about our authorities, I don’t know what’s going to.

