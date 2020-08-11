Princess Charlene shared a photograph of Jacques and Gabriella and different princely information

Princess Charlene shared a photograph from 2020 summer season vacation of Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene shared a photograph of her kids Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlene is at present in Calvi (Corsica) together with her kids for 2020 summer season vacation and in the meantime, she retains on coaching for Water Bike Challenge 2020 which is able to happen in Calvi. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Beatrice Borromeo gave an interview to Corriere della Sera

Beatrice Borromeo gave an interview to Corriere della Sera (Evening Courier), the Italian each day newspaper revealed in Milan. In the interview, Beatrice spoke about her morning together with her sons, saying: “If I don’t have an engagement as a volunteer of the Red Cross, I spend the morning with my children.”

She continued: “I get up when I hear that the people in the next room are waking up. We play a little on the bed, then have a breakfast (Stefano Ercole Carlo, 3 years old, and Francesco Carlo Albert, 2). Afterwards, when we are in Monte Carlo, we take a walk in the park or beach. When we are in the countryside, we walk in the forest. We have a farm in Southern France.”

On July 2, Beatrice Borromeo launched her ebook “Capitan Papaia e Greta, the little warrior who wanted to cross the ocean”. Captain Papaia e Greta is a ebook which makes kids respect setting ranging from the story of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who crossed the ocean with Pierre Casiraghi (captan papaia).

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the ebook can be donated to Fondation Prince Albert II – dedicated since 2006 to the safety of the setting at a global stage. One of the targets of the Foundation is safety of monk seals within the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)