Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas lengthen their canine household: We’re already in love with Panda

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra is keen on canines and there isn’t any doubt about it. The Sky Is Pink actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas not too long ago adopted an Australian Shepherd Husky. Taking to social media, the duo introduced the information to their followers by means of a portrait of their canine household. Not solely this, they even revealed the identify of the brand new dog–Panda and shared that they’re in love with the brand new member of the family. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee together with the image wrote, “Our new household portrait! Welcome to the household, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (quickly he received’t be so little) just some weeks in the past. We can’t make sure however he appears to be a Husky Australian Shepherd combine…. and people eyes… and the ears!!!”

Not solely this, her image even had a hilarious twist because it had and edited image of Diana and Priyanka wrote, “BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t round for our little photoshoot, however we couldn’t go away our #1 woman out…so…we made it work!” Have a have a look at the picture right here:

Meanwhile, Nick whereas sharing the picture wrote, “Welcome to the household Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard combine rescue and we’re already in love.”

Check out their love for doggos right here:

The 38-year-old actress not too long ago opened up on how the couple is coping through the world well being disaster COVID-19 in an interview to People journal. “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s sort 1 diabetic, so now we have to be much more cautious. But there have been loads of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a extremely massive family and friends group, and I’ve had loads of birthdays in my household which have occurred not too long ago, so we have finished a couple of socially distanced lunches,” she stated.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra expressed her assist and solidarity for these affected by the Beirut explosion that killed greater than 70 individuals on August four and injured 1000’s. She tweeted, “This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut.”

This is terrible. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everybody affected by this tragedy. #Beirut 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Priyanka on the work entrance will subsequent be seen reverse Rajkummar Rao in Netflix movie, ‘The White Tiger.’

For all newest information and updates, keep tuned to our Facebook web page

More Bollywood tales and image galleries

Fight towards Coronavirus: Full protection