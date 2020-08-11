Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches Beauty Series Feat. Kylie Jenner, Glossier’s Emily Weiss and More

When Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launched her digital vacation spot for all issues pores and skin, make-up and hair referred to as Rose Inc. in 2018, the supermodel realized that what occurs behind the scenes of a magnificence empire is simply as attention-grabbing because the merchandise shoppers see on the cabinets.



The untold tales of innovation, onerous work and entrepreneurship throughout all sectors of the sweetness trade impressed Huntington-Whiteley, 33, to develop and government produce a six-episode sequence in partnership with Quibi referred to as About Face.

In every episode, the Hourglass model ambassador, supermodel and mother conducts in-depth interviews with magnificence moguls (together with Kylie Jenner, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and superstar hairstylist Jen Atkin) to find out how they constructed genuine, unbiased manufacturers that fully disrupted the as soon as company panorama of the sweetness trade.



“I’m always fascinated by entrepreneurship. That’s something that’s inherent in who I am, and I love to tell stories as well. I love to sit and talk to people about their own journeys,” Huntington-Whiteley tells PEOPLE of the present, which additionally options Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, superstar make-up artist Sir John and Korean mega-influencer Pony.

“The beauty industry has had such a shift over the last few years. And in many cases, the disruptors are women. I just really wanted the opportunity to sit with all of these people and learn from them myself.”



The longtime magnificence fanatic says About Face was a “passion project” for her, but additionally one thing she thinks her followers and followers will wish to see as a result of it goes means past product information, packaging, utility strategies and different magnificence content material that customers are used to seeing on-line.

Instead, Huntington-Whiteley tried to “discover the guts of each story” and spotlight “personal anecdotes, personal struggles and personal accomplishments” that include constructing a profitable magnificence empire.



“There’s so much grit and grind when you’re really working from something from the ground up. I just felt like these stories were really, really compelling,” the supermodel says of the diverse group featured in About Face. “All of the individuals I interviewed had a different approach to their work but each had a similar through thread, which is, as Huda Kattan told me, ‘You’ve got to work your a– off!’”



"The beauty industry has had such a shift over the last few years. And in many cases, the disruptors are women," the supermodel says of her six-episode series About Face. "I just really wanted the opportunity to sit with all of these people and learn from them myself."


“The beauty industry has had such a shift over the last few years. And in many cases, the disruptors are women,” the supermodel says of her six-episode series About Face. “I just really wanted the opportunity to sit with all of these people and learn from them myself.”

As an entrepreneur herself, Huntington-Whiteley says she adheres to the notion that you must “at all times take a gathering as a result of there’s at all times one thing to study.” And it proved true whereas filming About Face — the supermodel walked away from each interview with priceless details about how one can have interaction with shoppers and loads of inspiration for her model.



Huntington-Whiteley says she and her Rose Inc. staff have been letting their artistic juices stream whereas cooped up inside amid the coronavirus, working onerous on upcoming initiatives, “even though we’re not in a room collectively.”

“I believe the shift, notably with the pandemic, the best way that customers are approaching magnificence has shifted so dramatically,” she shares. “There’s been plenty of studying out of what is occurring on the earth proper now and it has been actually nice to work by that, and produce it into the entire work that we’re doing.”

“I really feel actually, actually lucky that I’ve been capable of earn a living from home and that I’ve had a venture on the horizon to be very centered with.”

