Ryan Reynolds And Keanu Reeves May End Up In The Same MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves might quickly discover themselves starring in the identical MCU film. According to sources near WGTC – the identical ones that instructed us Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, Netflix is creating a Witcher prequel and a She-Hulk present is within the works for Disney Plus, all of which had been right – the pair could find yourself showing collectively within the Ghost Rider movie, as Keanu Reeves is in talks to play the title character and Marvel need Reynolds’ Deadpool to indicate up alongside him in some capability.

The studio has already confirmed that Deadpool shall be built-in into the MCU within the close to future, so the notion of him showing in Ghost Rider isn’t precisely a left-field one and whereas it stays to be seen what sort of position he’d have within the film, we’re instructed that Marvel undoubtedly need him in there. And so far as Reeves is worried, he hasn’t formally signed on simply but, however talks are mentioned to be at a complicated stage proper now. As such, having each of them in the identical undertaking would possibly truly occur.

Of course, Marvel has made massive stars of lots of their actors, however this is able to mark a break with the previous. Think of a soccer crew with a popularity for creating unknown kids instantly deciding to spend their finances all on one participant. Admittedly, the studio has given supporting components to A-listers earlier than – they don’t come any extra A-list than Samuel L. Jackson, in spite of everything – however that’s not often the case for the newcomer within the supersuit. Things are clearly altering for Phase four and past, although.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some simple arithmetic makes this a really logical change in technique, too. Though Reeves would command an enormous wage, a Ghost Rider film fronted by him can be a assured hit. As such, I believe Marvel can pay no matter’s essential to make it occur.

Tell us, although, how would you’re feeling about Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves showing collectively in the identical MCU undertaking? Leave a remark together with your ideas on it under. With Dwayne Johnson becoming a member of arch-rivals DC, and main man Robert Downey Jr. hanging up his Iron Man uniform for not less than a short time, Marvel might undoubtedly use the star energy and a movie with each of these aforementioned actors in it could little doubt do gangbusters on the field workplace.