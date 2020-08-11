See First Photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Since Baby’s Birth

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner quietly welcomed their child lady Willa on July 22 and have since been silent on social media about her delivery. But Jonas shared the primary new picture of him and his spouse since their daughter was born on his Instagram Story this weekend. The two seem at residence and utilizing the Vogue cowl problem filter, the couple shared a PSA to everybody getting cavalier about sporting masks through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“WEAR A MASK THATS THE TEA,” the duvet line mentioned of their selfie shot collectively.

While Turner and Jonas haven’t introduced their child’s delivery on social media, their reps confirmed that she arrived. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the delivery of their child,” they mentioned in a press release to People launched on Monday, July 27.

Additionally, Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about the couple’s first days with Willa on the day news of her birth emerged. “Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon,” its source said. “The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

E! got additional insight later that week about how the couple was doing. “They are home and getting settled,” E!’s source said. “Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

The couple is “so excited to be parents,” the source added. Turner and Jonas have “been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off. Everyone is very excited for them.”

