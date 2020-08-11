See Photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Former L.A. Home

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former Los Angeles residence simply offered for almost $33 million.

They purchased the mansion in 2001 for $13.5 million and offered it in 2006 after their divorce.

The house is 12,000 sq. toes and has 5 bedrooms and 12 loos.

You ever see a star residence that makes you query each single latte you’ve ever purchased figuring out good and effectively that sometimes skipping the $5 deal with received’t do you any good? Well, you’re about to get that feeling once more! It’s time to feast your eyes on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former Los Angeles mansion, which simply offered for a whopping $32,500,00.

The mansion, which Brad and Jen purchased for $13.5M in 2001 and offered in 2006 after their divorce, was constructed by Frederick March and designed by Wallace Neff. Not solely does it boast 12,000 sq. toes, 5 bedrooms, and 12 loos, however the mansion additionally has heated flooring, a film room and lounge, a tennis courtroom with a pavilion, a pool, 2 foremost entrances, a 2-story visitor home, and a billionaire neighbor.

Okay, and now for the photographs. Look at this pool!

Anthony Barcelo

And this front room!

Anthony Barcelo

Okay, but additionally this kitchen!

Anthony Barcelo

Susan Smith, the agent with Hilton and Hyland who’s answerable for this huge sale, additionally posted just a few snaps of the property on Instagram.

This content material is imported from Instagram. You might be able to discover the identical content material in one other format, otherwise you might be able to discover extra info, at their website online.

And much more pics will be discovered right here. Trust me, you’ll need to click on and see the tennis courtroom. It actually appears to be like like they may host Wimbledon of their yard.

Oh, to be the fortunate wealthy one who snatched up this mansion! Can somebody please entrance me an off-the-cuff $33 million so I, too, can work out what the hell to do with 12 loos?!

Shannon Barbour

News Writer

Shannon is a information author at Cosmopolitan.com, and when she’s not obsessing about Cardi B, she’s fascinated with Justin Bieber and nonetheless attempting to memorize Beyoncé’s Beychella choreography.

