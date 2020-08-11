Selena Gomez making TV comeback in new sequence with comedy legends

Selena Gomez is making her tv comeback with the assistance of two comedy legends.

The singer and actress has landed a task in Steve Martin and Martin Short’s new sitcom Only Murders within the Building, which is able to air on Hulu.

The sequence follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who’re all obsessive about true crime, however then discover themselves wrapped up in a real-life thriller they need to resolve.

Gomez can even govt produce the present alongside Martin and co-creator John Hoffman.

When the sequence was introduced in June, Short stated (through Deadline): “I’m so proud to say that this present is already one of many highlights of my profession.”

While Martin joked: “I’m proud to say it is a blip on the radar of mine.”

Back in May, Gomez opened up about her psychological well being, saying that she had just lately been recognized with bipolar dysfunction and defined why she’s prepared to speak about it now.

Talking to Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live as a part of Cyrus’ ‘Bright Minded: Live’ sequence, Gomez stated: “Recently, I went to among the finest psychological hospitals… McLean Hospital and I mentioned that, after years of going by way of plenty of various things, I realised that I used to be bipolar and so, after I go to know extra data, it truly helps me.

“It would not scare me as soon as I do know it and I believe folks get terrified of that.”

Gomez continued: “When I used to be youthful, I used to be terrified of thunderstorms and my mum purchased me all these completely different books on thunderstorms, so she’s like, ‘The extra that you just educate your self on this, the extra that you just’re not gonna be afraid’, and it utterly labored and that is sort of one thing that helps me large time.”

