Selling Sunset: Every superstar house purchased or bought by The Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset season three has landed, and the homes are greater and higher than ever. But who do they belong to? Here’s each superstar shopper of The Oppenheim Group, together with their properties you might recognise from the present.

Whether you are in it for the drama or the luxurious properties, everyone seems to be hooked on Selling Sunset proper now. And with season three recent on our Netflix homepages, we’re again to our regular looking of The Oppenheim Group’s web site understanding which houses from the season have bought.

Spoiler alert: Davina remains to be clinging onto that $75 million itemizing.

When we’re given the on-screen grand excursions of the unimaginable houses that the brokers are promoting, the phrase NDA will get thrown round lots. If you are not acquainted, an NDA is a non-disclosure settlement, and throughout the technique of a high-profile superstar or rich shopper buying or promoting a house, the agent is not allowed to debate the main points of who it’s.

Fortunately for us, these A-Listers who had been beforehand saved below wraps throughout the present have since come ahead to point out off their plush new pads, and you may recognise numerous them from the earlier three collection. We’re impressed that the women saved their cool promoting Orlando Bloom’s home.

Here’s whose houses have been via the Selling Sunset gang…

READ MORE: QUIZ: Build your dream house and we’ll reveal which Selling Sunset agent you might be

The Oppenheim Group’s clientele consists of some main A-Listers.



Picture:

Orlando Bloom through Instagram/Netflix Picture:Orlando Bloom through Instagram/Netflix



Ellen DeGeneres

While we did not get to see this explicit home on the present (as a result of it being bought in 2018), Ellen Degeneres bought what was described by Jason and Brett as “the most effective home in LA” for a cool $40million through The Oppenheim Group.

Situated throughout over two acres (12,000 sq. toes) and a neighbour of the notorious PlayBoy Mansion, it has 9 bedrooms and eight loos, and the talk-show host managed to snap it up earlier than it even hit the market. That’s some tasty fee proper there.

Orlando Bloom

Remember the home with the sunken front room? Yep, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property located on Billionaire’s Row truly belongs to Orlando Bloom.

Costing $8,999,000, we received a glimpse of the property again within the first season of the present, and pictures has since emerged of Mary Fitzgerald giving us the grand tour.

In the video, we get a sneak peak of the zero-edge pool, the indoor-outdoor dwelling potential, and also you get each metropolis and ocean views. Orlando isn’t included within the value sadly, however we are able to solely assume he is promoting the property to improve as he marries and welcomes his new child with Katy Perry.

Tom and Lisa Belyeu

Fans had been determined to know who purchased the $40million home.



Picture:

Netflix Picture:Netflix



You might not have heard of super-wealthy couple Tom and Lisa Belyeu, however you’ve got positively heard of the $40million home that the group had been frantically making an attempt to promote throughout season two.

As Jason introduced he’d bought it in season three (for a $1.2million fee), we came upon that the proud new house owners had been the YouTuber and his accomplice, who’re additionally the co-founders of meals firm, Quest Nutrition.

In the present, Jason declined to call them, however described them as “a really rich” and “spectacular” younger couple, nevertheless, Variety reported them as the brand new house owners as early as December.

The information has additionally seemingly been confirmed, as Lisa herself posted a snap on Instagram by the wrap-around pool.

As probably the most luxurious initiatives The Oppenheim Group had taken on, the Hollywood Hills mansion consists of greater than 20,000 sq. toes of dwelling area, 5 bedrooms, 9 loos, a 15-car storage, an infinity pool and 4 scorching tubs.

We’ll take it.

Dakota Johnson

While it wasn’t within the present, in the event you’re an avid fan of taking a look at houses which might be manner out of your league, you may recognise Dakota Johnson’s mid-century house from the duvet of Architectural Digest journal.

Purchased from The Oppenheim Group in 2017, the super-tranquil Hollywood Hills house is a extra paired-back superstar buy with simply three bedrooms, and a beneficiant metropolis lights view. Of course it include its personal pool, outside entertaining space and safety measures, as a result of how else does it get its $three million worth?

If you need to see inside, we’ll let Dakota provide the grand tour…

Sean Rad

The property was used as Mary’s marriage ceremony venue earlier than being bought to Benny Blanco.



Picture:

Netflix Picture:Netflix



One of Jason and Mary’s many co-listings from the present, the $10 million Doheny Drive property that doubled up as Mary’s marriage ceremony venue, was being bought by Tinder founder Sean Rad.

The gorgeous Georgian-style five-bedroom home, which Mary toured with purchasers on her marriage ceremony day, has its personal visitor home, in addition to the usual pool, chef’s kitchen and walk-in wardrobes. It bought for nearly $1.5million greater than what Sean paid for it initially, and was purchased by musician Benny Blanco.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Back in 2016 (and aged simply 19 on the time) actress Chloë Grace Moretz closed on a cope with The Oppenheim Group for what’s described as a “very giant” and gated home within the Hollywood Hills.

In an interview with The Real Deal journal, Jason Oppenheim described the transaction: “She has been nice. I’ve been working together with her and her household, an unbelievably considerate and easy-going household. They’ve been very responsive. They are additionally very refined, which makes my job simpler.”

Nicole Scherzinger

The Pussycat Dolls lead, Nicole Scherzinger, bought a bachelorette pad again in 2016 which she nonetheless lives in now. The $2.9million cliff-edge house has 4 bedrooms, a wine cellar and residential cinema.

It’s additionally set throughout 4 flooring, and has a priceless view.

Take a go searching for your self…

Selling Sunset is on the market to stream on Netflix now.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn’s marriage ceremony: Inside the lavish ceremony