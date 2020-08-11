Shaquille O’Neal Recruits YouTuber Mark Rober for Epic Shark Week Special

Daisy Edgar-Jones is urging folks to be “more welcoming and inclusive” in direction of refugees because it was reported greater than 4000 migrants have reached UK shores in small boats.

The 22-year-old, who shot to fame earlier this yr after enjoying Marianne in BBC Three hit Normal People, is now an envoy for Compass Collective – a not-for-profit organisation that connects younger refugees and asylum seekers with the broader group by means of theatre.

And the actor is now hoping to make use of her recently-found platform to unfold consciousness and positivity.

“I wanted to help in any way I could,” Edgar-Jones mentioned in a brand new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “If you have a platform, you should use it to amplify other voices that need to be heard. I’m really keen to bring activism into life, further than social media.

“We need to live in a world that’s welcoming and inclusive. I just feel desperately sad about someone who has come over to the UK out of necessity and has been greeted with hostility.

“People must stop being fearful of refugees, they do amazing things for us and our country.”

Normal People has made Edgar-Jones an prompt star and she or he lately turned one of many 25 ladies included in British Vogue‘s annual Power List.

The publication explains that the listing is about highlighting “the women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise”, and highlighted how her notorious uneven fringe was “the new Rachel cut” of lockdown.

However, Edgar-Jones has additionally revealed that the perimeter solely appeared to come back about by pure coincidence.

“I got the fringe as a sort of break-up haircut after I came really close to a job and didn’t get it,” she informed Harper’s Bazaar. “The next week I had another audition for [the television series] War of the Worlds and got the part. I can act better with a fringe, it’s my secret power!”

Normal People has turn out to be a worldwide phenomenon, with over 28 million requests on BBC iPlayer and counting.

The 12-part drama chronicled the ups and downs of the romance between youngsters Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Edgar Jones) as they went to college.

BBC’S Normal People 1/24 BBC 2/24 BBC 3/24 BBC 4/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 5/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 6/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 7/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 8/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 9/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 10/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 11/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 12/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 13/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 14/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 15/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 16/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 17/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 18/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 19/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 20/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 21/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 22/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 23/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu 24/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

1/24 BBC

2/24 BBC

3/24 BBC

4/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu



5/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

6/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

7/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

8/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu



9/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

10/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

11/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

12/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu



13/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

14/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

15/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

16/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu



17/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

18/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

19/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

20/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu



21/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

22/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

23/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

24/24 BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

While each the leads have obtained common reward for his or her delicate portrayals, Edgar-Jones felt she was affected by imposter syndrome when she first landed the hotly sought-after position.

“It was bloody terrifying,” she defined. “When I got the part, I was very excited. Then I had the fear settle in, the imposter syndrome of thinking, have they actually got it wrong?

Read more

“I learnt a lot during filming about being more confident in my voice and not feeling like I have to quieten it.

“I’m really proud of [Normal People]. It’s so raw and honest. We’re not just seeing a glossy, honeymoon portrayal of love, we’re seeing the rust of life. It’s the truth of growing up.”

The September situation of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from Thursday August 13