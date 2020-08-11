‘She must’ve thought I was so rude’

JLS’ JB Gill as quickly as confused Adele for an excitable fan (Picture: Rex / Getty)

JB Gill as quickly as mistook Adele for an excitable JLS fan, and it’s critically awkward.

The Beat Again singer acquired right here to fame alongside his bandmates, Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams, after they auditioned for the X Factor in 2008 – ending up in second place to winner Alexandra Burke.

And the 33-year-old recalled the second he bumped into Adele whereas in London, and assumed she was a JLS fan.

Yes, really.

Chatting away on BBC’s Reality Tea podcast, he began: ‘I walked down Oxford Street. I bumped into her and she went, “Hi, JB. How are you doing?” I had a full-blown conversation with her, and I didn’t understand it was her.

‘I promise you. I was looking at her, like, I know your face but…are you a fan?,’ he laughed. ‘Like, do you wanna do a photograph? And, I should have brushed her off.



JB Gill apologised for his confusion (Picture: Getty)

‘Then, like, a couple of weeks later she’s on the X Factor, clearly, as you do, and I was on there as successfully. I was inside the viewers, or irrespective of, and I seen her and I went, “I’m so, so sorry.”

‘She must have thought I was so rude.’

We’re sure Adele really is a JLS fan, and would’ve understood. Sort of.

The Everybody In Love hitmakers will seemingly be reuniting after a seven-year break later this yr, with a UK tour.



JLS have reunited for the first time in seven years (Picture: PA)

As successfully as a result of the tour – kicking off this winter – they’ll be collaborating in a selected gig for NHS workers who’ve been risking their lives on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Announcing the stay efficiency in April, Oritse began: ‘I’ve on a regular basis championed and extended my gratitude to the NHS at every different doable, from the way in which wherein that the unimaginable nurses had supported my mother by the use of her evaluation of quite a few sclerosis.

‘I am so incredibly proud that my JLS brothers and I are able to come together, to put on a special show for all of the NHS superheros on the frontline.’

‘We can never be too grateful for the NHS,’ JB added. ‘The privilege of free healthcare from professionals who have studied for many years to obtain the knowledge and skills to keep us healthy cannot be underestimated; and not just in the face of adverse times as we are facing now.

‘With multiple close friends who are doctors in the NHS and my mum who has worked as part of the NHS for over 25 years, it’s extremely vital for us to provide again to our well being heroes.’

Maybe they will get Adele a front-row seat to a different tour efficiency…

Got a narrative?

If you’ve acquired a star story, video or footage get in contact with the Metro.co.uk leisure staff by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff web page – we’d love to listen to from you.

MORE: Chilling horror films to look at on Shudder if you happen to beloved quarantine hit Host

MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tops record of highest paid actors as he surpasses Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg