Simon Cowell Recovering From Back Surgery After Bike Accident

We’re again with a brand new episode of Love within the Time of Coronavirus!

While most celeb {couples} are splitting up, Tiffany Haddish just lately confirmed her new romance with Common, gushing concerning the “best relationship [she’s] ever been in” on an episode of Steve-O’s podcast Wild Ride. And on Friday, the rapper himself lastly spoke up concerning the relationship for the primary time — and he had comparable glowing critiques!

Asked about his “new love connection” throughout an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan, he replied:

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life, so yeah. I’m happy.”

So candy!

See the entire interview (beneath)!

Haddish gave a little bit of a play-by-play of the blossoming romance final week on Wild Ride. The pair first met on the set of the movie The Kitchen in 2019. As their relationship started to maneuver out of the buddy zone, they took issues public with a digital date. She defined:

“I got on Bumble, like, May of last year… Then Bumble approached me about doing something and I had been talking to Common, he’d come and play Spades with me and my friends. I mentioned it to him … and at this point our friendship was getting a little more than friendship, but not quite.”

Soon sufficient, the brand new couple took their interactions from on-line to IRL. Or because the comedienne put it:

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f**king.”

Since then, the pair have been quarantining collectively, and it sounds prefer it’s been a very wholesome relationship for each of them! The Girls Trip star stated she misplaced 20 kilos since they started relationship, and even dropped the L-word in her podcast interview.

Despite the pandemic, they’ve been noticed out and about collectively, together with at a Black Lives Matter protest again in June. More just lately, they’ve taken their romance on the highway, collaborating in a few of Dave Chapelle’s comedy exhibits in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The occasion, billed as Dave Chappelle & Friends – An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair, additionally featured Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, Jaleel White, John Mayer, and a controversial visitor look from Louis CK.

Haddish posted some pics of the performers with the caption:

“I am having the best time at @davechappelle comedy camp With @sarahkatesilverman @common @donnellrawlings @johnmayer @jaleelwhite @realmoamer @michelleisawolf @djtrauma @louisckofficial @talibkweli photos taken by the get @candytman”

Um, wait… “having the best time” with Louis CK?? That’s not a great search for anybody concerned…

After all of the quarantine break ups we’ve been listening to about, it’s all the time good to listen to a couple of romance that’s actually taking off!

