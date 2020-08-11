‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ spinoff collection ‘The Patrick Star Show’ set at Nickelodeon

“I’ve heard some women say, ‘I just like listening to men better because they don’t have vocal fry,’” podcaster Kristen Meinzer says

For a comparatively new medium, podcasts appear to have fallen prey to the identical outdated issues with dismal illustration for feminine voices we see in additional conventional media — and insiders level to pervasive sexism each throughout the business in addition to the viewers for the gender imbalance.

“Men early on were given the tools and occupying the space and monopolizing the dialogue around what podcasts were,” stated Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the self-help sendup podcast “By the Book” and writer of the 2019 e-book “So You Want to Start a Podcast.” “The people who have been writing about the space have historically been straight men, too. When it’s dominated by men and when the critics are men, you’re going to see men celebrated the most.”

The outcomes are onerous to disclaim when trying on the podcasts with the largest audiences. In an evaluation of the top-charting reveals throughout the 4 main podcast platforms over 31 days this summer time, TheWrap discovered that almost 80% had a male host. Just 23 of the 109 reveals that appeared on a number of of the charts on Apple, Google, Stitcher and Spotify had been hosted by girls, whereas 15 had co-ed hosts.

Female podcast hosts attribute the gender inequity to many elements — together with classification on podcast internet hosting apps, sexist on-line criticism and even viewers resistance to feminine voices.

The downside usually begins with classification of podcasts by networks as “niche” reveals, which a number of hosts stated can inhibit female-run reveals from rising visibility.

Cristen Conger, who co-hosts the Stitcher podcast “Unladylike” with former reporter Caroline Ervin, stated reveals made by girls aren’t uncovered to as many listeners after they’re not put in the precise class alongside standard male-led reveals. “In the ways that lots of female-hosted shows are categorized in podcast apps or podcast award categories, there’s still some marginalization that happens within the taxonomy of always ending up in an umbrella of ‘lifestyle,’ which could mean so many different things,” Conger stated. “We still have not wrapped our heads around the idea that women-hosted shows can be for everyone.”

Ervin and Conger stated their first podcast, “Stuff Mom Never Told You,” produced for HowStuffWorks, was inexplicably put within the philosophy part of Apple Podcasts. “Stuff Mom Never Told You” is now co-hosted by Anney Reese and Samantha McVey.

“It has to do with the ways shows ‘for women’ are treated versus general-interest shows,” Ervin stated. “The idea of shows that are hosted by women and that focus on women’s lives and gender issues as ‘lifestyle’ topics and being ‘niche interest’ topics is still a surprisingly stubborn idea that has stuck around.”

Spotify wouldn’t touch upon the way it categorizes its podcasts, however Ervin and Conger stated they didn’t know how you can problem their present’s classification. Stitcher and Google Podcasts didn’t reply to TheWrap’s request for touch upon the way it classifies reveals. An individual aware of Apple’s charts stated podcast hosts select from three doable classes, however stated the present will solely chart in whichever major class the hosts choose.

Michael Bosstick, who runs the podcast community Dear Media with enterprise accomplice Raina Penchansky, stated Dear Media has been producing female-focused content material since 2018, however its reveals cowl a variety of matters.

“When we say female-focused, we’re really just targeting amplifying female voices on the network and connecting with audience members,” he stated, including that Dear Media counts roughly 6 million month-to-month listeners throughout its 40 reveals.

Women within the podcast world additionally face criticism that their male counterparts don’t — about their very voices. Each of the six feminine hosts interviewed by TheWrap stated they had been rebuked for the sound of their voices and accused of both having “vocal fry” or being too “shrill.”

And the sniping doesn’t simply come from guys. “I’ve heard some women say, ‘I just like listening to men better because they don’t have vocal fry.’ And (that) they find certain women hosts not as trustworthy as men or not as authoritative,” Meinzer stated. “Even though there are almost as many women listeners as men listeners, women have all come to be within the same culture, which is sexist.”

Jolenta Greenberg, Meinzer’s “By the Book” co-host, added, “Based on what vocal fry is anatomy-wise, Ira Glass clearly also does, but no one’s saying that’s why they can’t bear to listen to his stories.”

Radio producer and podcast host Manoush Zomorodi has labored in radio for 25 years and now hosts the “TED Radio Hour” program for NPR. “Fresh Air,” NPR’s day by day interview present hosted by Terry Gross, was NPR’s solely female-led podcast to chart on Apple Podcasts’ high 20although the day by day information roundup podcast “Up First” recurrently charted and has a variety of completely different hosts, each women and men, together with Rachel Martin and Noel King.

Despite her expertise, Zomorodi discovered herself tweeting to her followers asking for constructive evaluations. “I hate asking this. But here goes. Friends, a few listeners have written Apple Podcasts reviews complaining about my ‘nasal’ voice on TED Radio Hour,” Zomorodi wrote on July 14. “If you’re OK with how I sound, can you do me/all female hosts a solid by adding your thoughts?” she requested, linking to the overview web page for her present.

Zomorodi informed TheWrap she was stunned by the complaints and famous she sometimes doesn’t hear that sort of criticism. She attributed the adverse suggestions, partly, to the truth that she just lately took over “The TED Radio Hour” from Guy Raz, who left in early March. “It was super awkward to ask, ‘Hey, will you tell people you like my voice?’ but this is the game we play and it’s my turn at the racket,” she stated. “I can only come to it from a place of compassion and empathy and think, I am so sorry that you didn’t have women in your life who express themselves and that you’re not used to hearing what a woman sounds like expressing their opinions or asking intellectually curious questions.”

Women can face double requirements for his or her content material as effectively. Comedic reveals run by girls ceaselessly face criticisms that male-led reveals don’t. Reviews of “By the Book” and Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’s comedic true-crime present “My Favorite Murder” usually name out the reveals for cursing, although the identical can’t be stated of high male-led reveals like comic Marc Maron’s “WTF” or SirusXM’s “Howard Stern Show,” which are equally (if no more) profane.

One current overview of “My Favorite Murder” on Apple Podcasts complained that the present had “too many f-bombs,” whereas one other reviewer commented, “I tried again to listen to an episode but I cant stand your story telling potty mouths.”

As Jolenta Greenberg stated, “We don’t have the same sort of listening standards put on us” as males do.

Still, there may be benefits to attracting a feminine viewers. Bosstick stated girls are typically extra loyal listeners and usually tend to purchase merchandise related to the model or have interaction with it on social platforms. “From a talent standpoint, there’s amazing talent that has built what I would say is some of the strongest on digital platforms, much stronger than what many of these men have created,” he stated.

Ervin and Conger of “Unladylike” each stated they’ve seen the gender divide enhance barely within the decade they’ve been podcasting professionally. “When we launched ‘Stuff Mom Never Told You’ back in 2009, the gulf was even larger in terms of the absence of just female-hosted shows,” Conger stated. “I think that the gender gap is narrowing.”

Many feminine hosts referred to as for extra outreach to girls who may wish to turn out to be hosts.

“What I found was there is this hunger for women who wanted to (podcast) but didn’t necessarily know what the barrier to entry was to the space,” Penchansky stated. “When we were able to talk to them about it and allow them the resources to do it, it was an exciting opportunity.”

Meinzer additionally stated girls have to turn out to be extra energetic in podcast criticism and government positions to democratize the one-sided dialog.

“Networks need to have more women in charge of their content arms,” Meinzer stated. “We need more women at the top, (and) we need to be recruiting and mentoring more women.”

