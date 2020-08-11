Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand Are the Only Women to Achieve This Billboard 200 Chart Feat

This feat is getting tougher to perform, as extra albums have only a single week on prime.



As beforehand reported, Taylor Swift’s Folklore tops the Billboard 200 for the second week. It’s Swift’s sixth album to log two or extra weeks on prime of Billboard‘s flagship album chart, which places her in very unique firm. Since the Billboard 200 was launched in March 1956, simply 11 artists have launched six or extra albums that had a number of weeks at No. 1. The tally consists of simply two girls—Swift and Barbra Streisand.

This feat is getting tougher to perform, as extra albums have only a single week on prime. Kenny Chesney has had 9 No. 1 albums—however not one in every of them managed a second week on prime. Future has had seven No. 1 albums—once more, with out one album logging a second week in pole place.

Here’s the whole listing of artists with six or extra albums that logged a number of weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The Beatles: All however three of the Fab Four’s 19 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. (They don’t name them Fab for nothing.) The group’s longest-running No. 1 albums are Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (15 weeks in 1967), the A Hard Day’s Night soundtrack (14 weeks in 1964), Meet the Beatles! (11 weeks in 1964) and Abbey Road (11 weeks in 1969-70). As you’ll be able to see, the exclamation level in Meet the Beatles! was well-deserved.

Elvis Presley: Eight of the King’s 10 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. His longest-running No. 1 albums are the Blue Hawaii soundtrack (20 weeks in 1961-62), his debut album Elvis Presley (10 weeks in 1956), the Loving You soundtrack (10 weeks in 1957) and the G.I. Blues soundtrack (10 weeks in 1960-61).

The Rolling Stones: Eight of The Stones’ 9 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. The band’s longest-running No. 1 albums are its two most up-to-date – Tattoo You (9 weeks in 1981) and Emotional Rescue (seven weeks in 1980). Its solely album to be booted out of the highest spot after only one week was It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (1974). It was dethroned by Elton John – Greatest Hits, to which it performed runner-up for the following 4 weeks.

Garth Brooks: Seven of Brooks’ 9 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime – greater than another nation artist. His longest-running No. 1s are Ropin’ the Wind (18 weeks in 1991-92), The Hits (eight weeks in 1994-95) and The Chase (seven weeks in 1992). Ropin’ made historical past as the primary nation album to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. It is, to at the present time, the nation album with the longest run at No. 1.

Eminem: Eminem’s first seven (of 10) No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. His longest-running No. 1 albums are The Marshall Mathers LP (eight weeks in 2000), Recovery (seven weeks in 2010) and The Eminem Show (six weeks in 2002).

Jay Z: Seven of Jay-Z’s 14 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime – which places him in a tie with Eminem for essentially the most multiple-week-No. 1 albums by a rapper. His longest-running No. 1s are Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life (5 weeks in 1998) and The Blueprint (three weeks in 2001).

Elton John: All seven of Captain Fantastic’s No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. He’s the one artist with six or extra No. 1 albums who by no means had a one-week No. 1. His longest-running No. 1 albums are the aforementioned Elton John — Greatest Hits (10 weeks in 1974-75), the traditional double-disk album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (eight weeks in 1973) and Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (seven weeks in 1975). Captain Fantastic made historical past as the primary album to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

Led Zeppelin: Six of the band’s seven No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime – greater than another onerous rock band. The band’s longest-running No. 1 albums are Led Zeppelin II (seven weeks in 1969-70), In Through the Out Door (seven weeks in 1979) and Physical Graffiti (six weeks in 1975). Its solely No. 1 to get despatched packing after one week was the triple-disk dwell album How the West Was Won (2003).

Bruce Springsteen: Six of The Boss’ 11 No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. His longest-running No. 1 albums are Born in the united statesA. (seven weeks in 1984-85), Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Live/1975-85 (seven weeks in 1986-87) and The River (4 weeks in 1980). That dwell album, a five-disk field set, was the primary album to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1 since Stevie Wonder’s Songs within the Key of Life 10 years earlier.

Barbra Streisand: Six of the legendary diva’s 11 No. albums spent a number of weeks on prime. Her longest-running No. 1 albums are the A Star Is Born soundtrack, on which she shared billing with Kris Kristofferson (six weeks in 1977) and People (5 weeks in 1964).

Taylor Swift: Six of Swift’s seven No. 1 albums spent a number of weeks on prime. Her longest-running No. 1s are Fearless (11 weeks in 2008-09), Red (seven weeks in 2012-13) and Speak Now (six weeks in 2010-11). Swift’s solely album to get the boot after only one week is Lover (2019).