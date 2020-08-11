The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues: Who is Puppet?







The Masked Singer followers are wracking their brains to determine who Puppet is..

Ten

Who is Puppet?

The first clue dropped about Puppet was “I’ve had my brush with royalty and a long time in a court of law”.

And after Monday night time’s efficiency of Elvis Presley’s hit Burning Love, we all know the id behind the masks is male.

Among the opposite cryptic clues have been that Puppet “loved to entertain” and “no one was pulling his strings”.

An further clue learn: “Puppets don’t age human years but the events of 1964 impacted my career.”







Shaun Micallef (left) and Anh Do (proper with Terri Irwin) are two of the present prime guesses.

Getty

Many followers have been satisfied they knew who was behind the masks, with comic Shaun Micallef and former Australian Idol choose Mark Holden being two of the preferred guesses due to their respective regulation backgrounds.

Others pointed the finger at Anh Do, who fronts Anh’s Brush With Fame on the ABC and beforehand studied enterprise regulation.

Could these guesses be proper on the cash?







Could Mark Holden (second proper) be behind Puppet’s masks? (Pictured from left Australian Idol’s James Matheson, Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Osher Gunsberg).

Getty

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to journey restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 world disaster, worldwide choose Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was as a substitute changed by comic Urzila Carlson. All different judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.







Pictured from left: The Masked Singer’s Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson.

Network Ten

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no relaxation for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint internet hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the gifted TV character is again fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights per week. And for those who didn’t suppose he was busy sufficient – by no means concern, he’s internet hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the opposite nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer kicks off 7.30pm, Monday, August 10 on Network Ten. It airs Monday and Tuesday the primary week at 7.30pm then Sunday and Monday at 7.30pm each week following that.