The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Hammerhead?





Channel 10 The Hammerhead on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this yr, with 12 thriller celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they’re. Hoping to comply with in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, every of those stars will cover behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this yr is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth. Update: The Hammerhead on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Michael Bevan.

The guessing recreation continues with the clue for The Hammerhead: “I’ve never started a fight… but I always nail them in the end!”

With a clue like that, many suppose this superstar is somebody who’s very useful. Perhaps ‘The Block’ host Scott Cam or Barry Du Bois from ‘The Living Room’? One viewer had one other concept, suggesting skilled boxer Anthony Mundine. “I’m saying Anthony Mundine… Going with the different angle of nailing/hammering an opponent in the ring!!! And he sings/rap… He has done a cpl of songs(even though not well known)with other music yet to be released.. yep I’m going with him for now… (sic),” they wrote on Instagram. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This yr singer Dannii Minogue, comic Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comic Urzila Carlson who replaces earlier choose Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 ‘The Masked Singer’ judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughes and Jackie O

Where precisely is The Masked Singer from? ‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea again in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off variations throughout 17 different nations, together with Australia. Currently hosted by native media persona Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s model is definitely referred to as ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation). How does The Masked Singer truly work? The first spherical includes two masked contestants singing the identical track, earlier than subsequent rounds require a solo efficiency. Once a contestant is eradicated they’re required to disclose their identification, and the final one standing is topped the ‘Mask King’. South Korea’s model is understood for having native stars and a few Ok-pop names thrown in to make the present all of the extra thrilling for its followers, however what many Aussie viewers could not know is that Hollywood is an enormous fan of the idea, each with its personal present within the US, and the unique in South Korea. ‘The Masked Singer’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.





