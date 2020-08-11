The Masked Singer Australia Judge Hints Zac Efron To Appear





Urzila Carlson is the most recent title to hitch ‘The Masked Singer’ panel, and he or she’s include some solutions of who she’d wish to see behind the quirky and inventive masks. The 44-year-old comic has solely added gasoline to followers’ hypothesis that Zac Efron might be on the present as he’s hiding out in New South Wales coastal city, Byron Bay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Zac Efron, he’s here,” Urzila advised HuffPost Australia.

Matt Crossick – PA Images by way of Getty Images Will Zac Efron be on Australia’s ‘The Masked Singer’?

“You’re in Byron, put the surfboard down and pop up on stage for a little bit,” was her message for the 32-year-old Hollywood actor. Fellow choose Jackie O additionally just lately talked about Zac Efron as a possible candidate for the favored actuality present. “All I know is that, because of the pandemic, we won’t have any international stars on the show – unless they’re already in Australia,” the breakfast radio host advised WHO journal. “I mean, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are here, right? So is Zac Efron. So you never know who might turn up.”

Sooooo Zac Efron was noticed in Byron some time in the past… and now #MaskedSingerAU is beginning? I don’t assume it is a coincidence — Briony (@briony_b) August 6, 2020

Earlier this 12 months photos emerged confirming the ‘High School Musical’ star was laying low in Byron Bay. On Tuesday it was introduced he’ll star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy ‘Three Men and a Baby’ for Disney Plus. Australia’s second season of ‘The Masked Singer’ premiered on Monday night time, with tennis participant Mark Philippoussis revealed as The Echidna. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This 12 months singer Dannii Minogue, comic Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comic Urzila Carlson who replaces earlier choose Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 ‘The Masked Singer’ judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O

Where precisely is The Masked Singer from? ‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea again in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off variations throughout 17 different international locations, together with Australia. Currently hosted by native media character Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s model is definitely known as ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation). How does The Masked Singer really work? The first spherical includes two masked contestants singing the identical track, earlier than subsequent rounds require a solo efficiency. Once a contestant is eradicated they’re required to disclose their identification, and the final one standing is topped the ‘Mask King’. South Korea’s model is thought for having native stars and a few Ok-pop names thrown in to make the present all of the extra thrilling for its followers, however what many Aussie viewers might not know is that Hollywood is a giant fan of the idea, each with its personal present within the US, and the unique in South Korea. ‘The Masked Singer’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.





