The Masked Singer’s scores plummet by 30 per cent as present returns to tv

Channel 10’s The Masked Singer returned to screens on Monday night time.

But regardless of months of hype and a brand new addition to its judging panel, the zany present’s second season debuted to disappointing scores.

According to Mumbrella, figures present 823,000 metro viewers tuned in for the night’s first ‘reveal’. However, 733,000 tuned in for the episode general.

Losing its sparkle? The Masked Singer's scores plummetted by 30 per cent on Monday night time.

In 2019, the inaugural season, starring American actress Lindsay Lohan, introduced in 1.162 metro viewers for its premiere.

That’s a 30 % decline from Monday night time’s season two premiere.

The present was up in opposition to the Australian Ninja Warrior’s finale, which introduced in 1.99million metro viewers for the winner announcement.

However, it seems Channel Ten had been pleased with how the present carried out given the aggressive nature of the time slot.

The present was up in opposition to the Australian Ninja Warrior's finale, which introduced in 1.99million metro viewers for the winner announcement.

‘The Masked Singer has roared again onto our screens with all of the enjoyable, spectacle and wackiness Australians have come to like from this present,’ Daniel Monaghan, Ten’s head of programming, stated in a press release.

‘The Masked Singer Australia considerably lifted our viewers in its timeslot and created actual buzz on social media final night time.’

‘The greatest is but to come back, with nice singing, nice dancing and many jaw-dropping moments as we reveal who’s behind the masks.’

On Monday night time’s episode, the Echidna was the primary character to be revealed.

Behind the masks was a sportsman with a surprisingly clean voice – none aside from tennis champion Mark Philippoussis.

The Masked Singer continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10