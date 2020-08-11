The Matrix 4: Every New Actor Cast In The Sequel

Here’s each new actor showing The Matrix 4 – and who they could possibly be enjoying. In 2022, the Matrix universe will open up as soon as extra with the discharge of a belated fourth film, directed by Lana Wachowski and with Keanu Reeves returning as Neo. Despite the Wachowskis’ assertions within the wake of the discharge of The Matrix Revolutions that that they had no need to make one other entry and the greenlighting of a spin-off from Zak Penn, the fourth installment within the high-concept sci-fi will land virtually 20 years after the trilogy ended.

For the entire rumors about reboots and spin-offs, The Matrix 4 will probably be a continuation, and becoming a member of the Chosen One will probably be unique trilogy stars Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Jada Pinkett-Smith who is ready to as soon as extra play Niobe. There have additionally been confirmations that neither Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) or Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus) will return to reprise their roles, whereas Joe Pantoliano’s makes an attempt to revive Cypher apparently fell on deaf ears.

They is not going to be the one solid members, in fact, and director Lana Wachowski’s promise that The Matrix 4 will probably be “completely loopy” will probably be delivered partly by a raft of latest actors and, presumably, wholly new characters. Though, if rumors are to be believed, there could also be some acquainted names hooked up to the incoming actors. But who’re the brand new stars who’ve been solid?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joined the solid of The Matrix 4 in October 2019 in what was referred to as an unknown lead position after Lana Wachowski spent a number of days assembly with potential actors.

After breaking out in Netflix’s The Get Down, Abdul-Mateen went onto roles within the likes of The Greatest Showman, Aquaman, Watchmen, and the upcoming Candyman sequel.

Quite who he is enjoying in The Matrix 4 has been a matter of great debate, with early persistent rumors that he could be enjoying a younger Morpheus in Fishburne’s absence countered by claims that he would solely be linked to the character as both a son or nephew. If the recommendations of a time journey component are to be believed, youthful variations of unique characters would possibly simply make sense.

Neil Patrick Harris

Having gained plaudits as not one however three separate nice TV characters (Doogie Howser, Barney Stinson, and Count Olaf), Neil Patrick Harris joined the solid of The Matrix 4 as its second new addition in October 2019. Again, his position was, inevitably, saved beneath wraps, however it can reportedly be a key one.

Harris has been tied up with making A Series Of Unfortunate Events for Netflix lately however has sporadically appeared in movies, together with A Million Ways To Die In The West, Gone Girl and Downsizing to considerably assorted responses.

One concept, based mostly on his work as Count Olaf means that Neil Patrick Harris will probably be enjoying the villain of The Matrix 4, maybe as a alternative for the absent Agent Smith.

Jessica Henwick

Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick was the third in a quick-fire spherical of casting bulletins in October 2019, becoming a member of The Matrix 4 in one other unnamed position. Given her historical past enjoying Colleen Wing for Netflix’s MCU arm, logic would level in direction of her enjoying an action-oriented character.

The casting announcement recommended Henwick’s could be a lead position, with some buzz of her being a “Neo-like character”, so it could be that she and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II lead The Matrix 4 initially within the absence of Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, who’re presumably nonetheless lifeless.

Henwick’s break got here in Iron Fist, and after a quiet interval following that present’s cancellation, she appeared in Underwater reverse Kristen Stewart and can be part of the monster battle for 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Quantico breakout star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one other of the brand new consumption of actors for The Matrix 4 and, once more, particulars on her position are beneath wraps for now. There was, nevertheless, no agency point out of her being a lead character accompanied her announcement.

Chopra Jonas made historical past starring in Quantico, as the primary Indian-born actor to star within the lead of a primetime community sequence. Her work drew appreciable acclaim and a People’s Choice Award. It additionally led to a task in Amazon TV present Citadel reverse Richard Madden, which had threatened to cease her accepting the half in The Matrix 4. Scheduling battle labored out, she is free to hitch the solid in a thriller position.

Jonathan Groff

In December 2019, Frozen and Hamilton star Jonathan Groff joined the solid of The Matrix 4 in one other unnamed position. The two Disney-linked hits coupled together with his lead efficiency in Mindhunter make him a sizzling property even with restricted film credit to his title.

Perhaps given his involvement in Mindhunter and the character of his somewhat clipped efficiency as Holden Ford on the Netflix present, there are some rumors that Groff is once more taking an company route for a brand new tackle Agent Smith. Previous Smith incumbent Hugo Weaving was on account of return, however a scheduling battle put paid to that, so there ought to be some query over the character’s continued involvement. And since Smith can seem in any type, the likelihood that he’ll be performed by one of many new solid

That could be a big departure for Jonathan Groff from Frozen, however he has performed a villain of types earlier than in Glee, and his work in Mindhunter and The Normal Heart show he has the appearing chops required.

Toby Onwumere

Teaming again up with Lana Wachowski after working along with her on Sense8, Toby Onwumere additionally joined the solid of The Matrix 4 in December 2019 with the report as soon as extra citing an unknown position.

He’s considerably much less well-established than the opposite solid members revealed up to now, but additionally performed the recurring position of Kai on the fifth season of Empire.

In purely speculative phrases, if there may be certainly a time journey component, maybe Lana Wachowski has sought to solid youthful variations of Morpheus’ Nebuchadnezzar crew. That would place Onwumere properly as a chance for the youthful Dozer, beforehand performed by Anthony Ray Parker in The Matrix. Alternatively, in fact, he might play one in all Dozer’s two youngsters.

Max Riemelt

Another Sense8 alumnus, German actor Max Riemelt will reteam up with Lana Wachowski in The Matrix 4 for one more unconfirmed position. He has had a protracted profession in Germany throughout each tv and movie as an actor and director and lately starred in BBC warfare drama World On Fire reverse Sean Bean.

Eréndira Ibarra

Like The Matrix 4 co-stars Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra joins the solid in one other Sense8 reunion with director Lana Wachowski. The Mexico born actor can also be in an unnamed position having performed Daniela Velázquez within the first and second seasons of Sense8.

Brian J. Smith

Also from Sense8, Brian J. Smith reunites with director Lana Wachowski on The Matrix 4 having starred on the Netflix present as Chicago police officer Will Gorski. Again veiled behind an undisclosed position up to now, Smith is one other to have starred within the BBC’s World On Fire in addition to in Bourne franchise offshoot Treadstone and appeared in Quantico alongside The Matrix 4 co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Andrew Caldwell

Former Hannah Montana and iZombie star Andrew Caldwell joins The Matrix 4 in an unspecified position having lately starred in Eli Roth produced thriller Haunt and little-seen sequel Unbroken: Path to Redemption.

Ellen Hollman

Having starred principally in supporting roles on tv and in motion pictures together with Spartacus, Road House 2, and The Scorpion King 4, Ellen Hollman involves The Matrix 4 because the least recognizable of the brand new solid members. Her position too is at the moment beneath wraps.

