This ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind

These days, it appears like everyone seems to be trapped within the Upside Down. And followers of Netflix’s Stranger Things haven’t even been capable of escape into the present’s model of nostalgia-fueled thrills. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the present’s fourth season was delayed. But this new fan idea will at the least give Stranger Things followers lots to consider.

‘Stranger Things 3’ left followers hanging with an epic last scene

For three seasons, Stranger Things has adopted a bunch of youngsters as they grapple with an alternate dimension generally known as the Upside Down. Their adventures will not be solely set within the 1980s however serve basically as a pastiche of many common tales from the period.

Matt and Ross Duffer — aka The Duffer Brothers — have admitted the present is impressed by the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg. Stranger Things even references hits comparable to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Poltergeist, and Stand By Me. But followers nonetheless weren’t prepared for a way season three ended.

In its last moments, Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly sacrificed himself to avoid wasting everybody else. And the opposite characters ready to maneuver out of the present’s central city of Hawkins, Indiana. Now one fan speculates how Stranger Things 4 may convey the story full circle.

A brand new idea connects the present’s Demogorgon to one in every of its heroes

The fan prefaced the idea is concept however took to Reddit to share how Stranger Things may shock viewers with a significant reveal. According to the consumer, the Upside Down may very well be not solely an alternate dimension however a future model of Hawkins itself. Perhaps on this dimension, the Demogorgon wasn’t defeated however wreaked havoc in town unchecked.

The idea goes that the Demogorgon heads to the Byers family in season 1 as a result of it’s looking for Will (Noah Schnapp). In its world, Will really evolves into the Demogorgon itself, explaining its humanoid form. Tellingly, neither the Demogorgon nor the Mind Flayer has killed Will. Perhaps one thing else was happening throughout his an infection in season 2.

Truly, Will is among the many solely characters with a detailed relationship to the Upside Down. So this idea explains why Will is so particular. Perhaps the Demogorgon goals to make sure its personal future by reworking Will and guaranteeing the Mind Flayer can conquer this dimension too. If Stranger Things really ends in season 4, this might be one method to tie up all free ends.

When will season Four lastly premiere on Netflix?

Ironically, some followers have been involved that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) would evolve into the present’s subsequent villain. Perhaps Will is, in truth, the Stranger Things character destined for darkness. In any case, the present will seemingly want to incorporate a time leap when it does return.

Once upon a time, Stranger Things 4 was seemingly due by the tip of 2020 or early 2021. But since manufacturing was halted in March 2020, season Four may not occur for some time. After all, nobody is aware of precisely when season Four will resume filming. Fans should sit tight and anticipate updates.