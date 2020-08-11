TikTook reveals Jason Derulo knocking out Will Smith’s enamel with a golf membership

Howard Stern has the proper re-branding answer for Ellen DeGeneres!

As you probably know, the daytime queen continues to wrestle with speak of her less-than-kind demeanor off display amid experiences of a poisonous surroundings on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

So far, not one of the typical PR techniques have been capable of quell the controversy. Ellen’s apologetic be aware to her workers was dismissed as disingenuous by ex-staffers and the celebs who spoke out in assist of the comedienne have been blasted by followers. Pretty quickly, Portia de Rossi was on Instagram claiming the allegations towards Ellen have been “bot attacks” — so it’s protected to say the scenario has formally spiraled uncontrolled.

Luckily, the curmudgeon of SiriusXM is aware of how Ellen can flip issues round!

On Monday’s episode of his present, Stern prompt the Finding Dory star ought to simply steer into the skid, embracing her new popularity and even utilizing it to her benefit. He stated:

“You know what I’d do if I was Ellen? I would change my whole image. I’d go on the air and be a son of a bitch. People would come on and (I would) go, ‘F**k you’ [and] just be a prick.”

LOLz! The longtime radio host, who used to beef with Ellen earlier than turning into buddies with the guy interviewer, elaborated:

“So you think I’m a prick? I’m going to show you exactly. … I’m known on the air as a prick, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.”

Ha! Man, having on proficient children from viral movies can be WAY completely different. Probably nonetheless entertaining although.

As humorous as that sounds, we don’t assume anybody would profit if Ellen’s new mantra was “Be Pricks To One Another.” We imply, we have already got somebody doing that in nationwide press conferences each few days…

Then once more, Ellen may simply be determined sufficient to attempt something. As we reported, the 62-year-old host apologized for any toxicity on her set in a prolonged letter despatched to workers following a BuzzFeed News report through which ex-employees spoke out in regards to the problematic tradition of the manufacturing.

She wrote within the memo:

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Sounds like she’s gonna stick to the “nice” routine — for now, at the very least.

Do U assume audiences would really like an overtly “mean” Ellen?

[Image via WENN]