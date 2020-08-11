TRIVIUM’s Paolo Gregoletto Valiently Defends METALLICA Against TAYLOR SWIFT Fans

Trivium’s bassist Paolo Gregoletto had some selection phrases yesterday for Taylor Swift’s military of followers, in any other case often called the “Swifties.”

What’s the metric for Greatest of All Time?? Insecure fan base? https://t.co/wIdKYLLOY5

— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 10, 2020

The beef seemingly began when it was introduced that Metallica had re-entered the Billboard 200, in accordance with chartdata.org. Metalheads naturally celebrated this foundational band’s lasting success and cultural relevance. However, it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the Swifties arrived to spoil the second.

anyhow, steam folklore — juniorミ☆ (flop period) (@gwsbxtch) August 10, 2020

Can Taylor Swift offer you gas, fireplace, AND that which you need!? No, I didn’t suppose so sweetie. https://t.co/rkYHwFZ5k7 — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 10, 2020

A very persistent member of the Swiftie legions seems to have pushed one too lots of Mr. Gregoletto’s buttons, claiming that “Mettalica (sic)” couldn’t write an album on the identical stage as Swift’s Speak Now, Red, and the just lately launched Folklore. Ms. Swift’s loyal soldier went on to assert that no person had ever heard of Metallica’s Master of Puppets (???), a crucially influential album that has thus far offered six million copies within the United States alone.

Taylor Swift can write ‘Mettalica’ however Mettalica cannot write Speak Now, RED, and #folklore. So sorry Sweetie, Taylor ended them. https://t.co/18t9UuMScH — Love is a ruthless Game (@iAmAchmad) August 10, 2020

No one is aware of these album, however everybody is aware of Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, popularity, Lover and #folklore. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/j06HhUA5VG — Love is a ruthless Game (@iAmAchmad) August 10, 2020

This spicy trade predictably devolved right into a flame battle between the metalheads and the Swifties over which artist has offered probably the most music.

Oh please, Taylor outsold these fads.

Stop utilizing outdated receipt, sweetie 😂😂 https://t.co/pOG8IwzUX8 pic.twitter.com/WQrpltreTL — Love is a ruthless Game (@iAmAchmad) August 10, 2020

Well let’s examine youtube views then. 😆😆 — 13 ➐ (@Harusvx) August 10, 2020

So now your evaluating movies as a result of the music couldnt maintain up? You actually need to take a music historical past class. Maybe take a look at the rise of music movies lmao, they werent massive till later lmao. Please cease embarrassing your self with irrelevant grasps — Dimukon (@Dimukon) August 10, 2020

Of course, all this drama begs the query: what pissed off the Swifties a lot within the first place that they’d actively search Twitter for mentions of Metallica (the one metallic band non-metalheads know) particularly to troll anyone giving them their well-deserved reward?

Well, way back, the Swifties and the metalheads lived collectively in concord, completely content material to hearken to their very own music inside their very own separate bubbles. Then, every little thing modified when Ihsahn attacked.

So, anybody take a look at the brand new @taylorswift but? Personally I just like the design🤯😂 #Repost @davidthierree ・・・ Well, people, I ‘m not the one one to suppose that Taylor Swift’ s new visible may be very Metal… Even very near Ihsahn ‘s artworks I made. I might have carried out it for her, in all probability for a less expensive value than what she paid 😁😅 #taylorswift #taylorswiftfolklore #folklore #blackmetalart #telemark #davidthierree #darkarts #metalcovers #artist #art work #metalartist #owlstrollsanddeadkingsskulls #blackmetalmusic #blackmetalcovers null

As reported by Metal Injection late final month, black metallic icon Ihsahn (jokingly) referred to as out Swift for the uncanny resemblance between her album artwork for Folklore and the artwork for his solo EP Telemark. The Instagram jab gave the impression to be only a good-natured ribbing, as Ihsahn has made no indication in any way that he’s enthusiastic about authorized motion. However, that clearly hasn’t stopped the Swifties from coming to their queen’s protection. We’ll be watching this story with nice curiosity.

However this performs out, one factor’s for sure: Mr. Paolo Gregoletto will stand able to defend Metallica’s honor.

Finally https://t.co/hDaRDE1tx0 — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 10, 2020

(Taylor Swift photograph by Eva Rinaldi)

