Two-faced Lily Allen has gushed about Taylor Swift simply months after branding her music ‘terrible’

LILY ALLEN was so satisfied she received free Taylor Swift merch on the weekend that she confirmed it off on social media.

But I doubt Tay Tay would have despatched the cream cardigan if she knew what the outspoken singer actually considered her.

7 Lily Allen confirmed off her free Taylor Swift cardigan – after slamming the star’s music just some months in the past

In a radio interview Lily described the celebrity’s music as “awful”.

But that didn’t cease her sharing an image on Instagram of her within the jumper — made to have a good time Taylor’s new album Folklore — with a coronary heart emoji and the caption: “I love it.”

Asked in February about what music her younger daughters Marnie and Ethel like, Lily stated: “They make me take heed to terrible music that I can’t deal with.

“They like very mainstream pop stuff.

“They like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. Ethel will come dwelling and go, ‘Have you heard Justin Bieber — Yummy?’ And I’m like, ‘Please, turn around and get out of the house’.”

7 Along with the cardi, Taylor despatched Lily a observe which learn: ‘I hope this cardigan will preserve you heat and cosy in these extraordinarily uncosy instances’ Credit: Getty Images – Getty

She added within the interview for Rinse FM: “They’re just at that age where they want to listen to the stuff the bigger girls in the playground are playing. They don’t really know much.”

Along with the cardi, Taylor despatched Lily a observe which learn: “I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cosy in these extremely uncosy times.”

To be truthful, the very last thing anybody wants proper now’s knitwear.

I think about Lily wouldn’t thoughts having a dance to a couple of Taylor’s tunes, however wished to maintain up the pretence throughout her interview that she’s “cool” and solely listens to grime and home music.

She received’t want a cardigan for events the place they play that racket.

bizbit KANYE West has had a change of coronary heart about spouse Kim Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner. Three weeks after he in contrast her to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, he tweeted she: “Makes the best music playlist.”

Roman’s on tune with Kemp music legacy

AS the son of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and WHAM! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, Roman Kemp was all the time going to have music in his veins.

But now his massive sister Harley Moon Kemp has revealed the Capital Breakfast DJ hasn’t solely received a talent taking part in prime tunes.

7 Roman Kemp’s massive sister Harley Moon Kemp has revealed he can ‘secretly sing’ Credit: Getty – Contributor

In an unique chat, Harley, who launched her personal music profession with single Space final month, stated of her brother: “Roman can secretly sing.

“He’s not the singer of the household however he’s not unhealthy.

“He wouldn’t do a duet with me, he’s extra Capital Radio membership music.

“Being a part of the Kemp household is absolutely enjoyable.

“We are all such shut pals and such a tight- knit household.

“I had always been a bit shy to do my music when you’ve got the Kemp branding, I felt very afraid of being judged, so I always stayed behind the scenes.”

Ahead of the discharge of her subsequent tune She Looks Like Me on September 18, Harley additionally revealed she had no concept who her dad’s chart-topping band have been till she was 21.

She stated: “We didn’t actually take heed to Spandau Ballet.

“I don’t suppose folks actually take heed to their very own music after they get dwelling.

“My dad was always listening to AC/DC.”

Lads in Dubai

DAVE and Stormzy appear to be having the time of their life partying in Dubai.

The rappers have been noticed on an evening out, with Stormzy in these outsized heart-shaped sun shades. They posed for one more snap in one of many metropolis’s nightclubs.

7 Dave and Stormzy have been noticed on an evening out in Dubai

The Vossi Bop star flew out to the UAE after throwing an enormous occasion at his London dwelling for his 27th birthday, the place Funky Friday MC Dave was one in every of his friends.

Stormzy was additionally joined on the bash by his newest love curiosity mannequin Yasmine Holmgren, who he flew in from Sweden.

Judging by the enjoyable these lads have been having in Dubai, the birthday celebrations nonetheless haven’t ended.

bizbit BLUR and Gorillaz star Damon Albarn will shut tonight’s digital AIM Independent Music Awards with a efficiency in tribute to his late buddy, the drummer Tony Allen. The occasion will stream stay on YouTube from 7pm.

Jesy’s west coast dream

LITTLE MIX’s Jesy Nelson might quickly have a hefty commute in the case of working within the capital – she’s eyeing up a transfer to Cornwall.

The singer was noticed on vacation within the county with boyfriend Sean Sagar on the weekend and is now planning to purchase a house there.

7 Jesy is considering shopping for a house in Cornwal Credit: Getty Images – Getty

She stated: “Cornwall is gorgeous. I’m going to go there to have a look at some homes with my mum.

“She’s my biggest fan, she goes to all our concerts. I will see her at, like, 20 in a row.”

Jesy has a mansion in Essex, though she had barely lived there earlier than lockdown as a result of group’s relentless schedule.

She advised an Aussie radio station: “It was so bizarre. I’ve had my home for just a few years now and lockdown was the primary time I correctly lived in it.

“This is the longest I’ve lived in my home for years.

“I’ve been consuming chocolate for breakfast, chocolate for lunch and chocolate for dinner.

“I really should sort my life out because I’ve got a few chins, but I can’t seem to pull myself together.”

That’s not far off what most of us have been like in lockdown, Jesy.

JB: I Ad a mare right here

JLS singer JB Gill by some means mistook Adele for a fan after they met on the street.

It was shortly earlier than her 2015 No1 Hello got here out.

7 JB Gill by some means mistook Adele for a fan Credit: Les Gallagher – The Sun Glasgow

7 The incident occurred shortly earlier than her 2015 No1 Hello got here out Credit: Instagram

He advised Fleur East’s The Reality Of Reality TV podcast: “I walked down Oxford Street and I ran into her. She went, ‘Hi, JB. How you doing?’ I had a full dialog along with her and didn’t comprehend it was her.

“I used to be like, ‘I know your face but are you a fan?’ I stated, ‘Should we do a photo quickly?’ She stated just a few instances, ‘It’s me, Adele’. I used to be like, ‘Yeah, hi Adele’.

“A few weeks later she was on The X Factor and I used to be on there as nicely.”

bizmeter ZAC Efron has been forged in a remake of 1987 comedy Three Men And A Baby for streaming service Disney+. The movie shall be produced by The Rookie and The Way Back creator Gordon Gray. It is a return to Disney for Zac, who launched his profession in 2006 in High School Musical.

CARDI B made probably the most of lockdown in LA with husband Offet. She advised BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “At first when the lockdown happened I was very confused and I was having a good time with my husband. We were having fun, sexing all the time. Then I got a little bit sad.”

CONLETH Kane is hoping new single Proud, which is all about self-acceptance, will develop into an anthem for the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. The singer/songwriter, who shot the video for the monitor on Old Compton Street in London’s Soho, launched his debut EP Liberty final Saturday.

THE Arctic Monkeys are elevating cash for The Leadmill music venue of their dwelling metropolis of Sheffield to offset losses brought on by the affect of Covid-19. The band are raffling frontman Alex Turner’s black Fender Stratocaster guitar through a Crowdfunder marketing campaign.

