Washington Football News: Alex Smith might make ‘interesting’ battle for follow reps; Former WR Josh Morgan donates kidney to brother throughout pandemic

Dan Snyder accuses former worker of ‘deliberate and coordinated marketing campaign’ to break him – Washington Times

In a submitting in federal court docket in Alexandria, Virginia, Dan Snyder accused Mary-Ellen Blair, a former govt assistant, of taking cash and coordinating a marketing campaign to break his repute.

Alex Smith might make ‘attention-grabbing’ battle for QB follow reps with Dwayne Haskins | NBC Sports Washington

Training camp must be a significant alternative for Dwayne Haskins to get a whole lot of work with new offensive coordinator Scott Turner and the brand new playbook, but when Alex Smith is wholesome, the reps for Haskins may shrink.

Former Washington large receiver Josh Morgan donates kidney to brother throughout pandemic – The Washington Post

The former NFL participant helped save his youthful sibling’s life.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson Wakes Up With GMFB

NFL Legend and present Washington runningback Adrian Peterson spoke with the forged of GMFB on Friday.

Derrius Guice is gone, however Washington nonetheless has choices at working again – Washington Blog- ESPN

Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic now have a transparent path to roles, with children Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love additionally within the combine.

So what is the distinction between Derrius Guice and Reuben Foster? Ron Rivera explains | NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera mentioned Washington had no alternative however to chop RB Derrius Guice. He’s proper. Still, it is tough to reconcile that call with what occurred with LB Reuben Foster about 48 hours later.

Let’s have a dialog about expectations on the subject of Reuben Foster | NBC Sports Washington

Washington followers are excited that Reuben Foster is off PUP, and rightly so. But the linebacker nonetheless has a methods to go earlier than really making an influence on the protection, so expectations must be managed.

Washington Football to let followers assist resolve new hashtag after failed first try | NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football tried to unveil a brand new hashtag Sunday morning, and it did not work out as deliberate. Now, followers may have the possibility to place their enter.

Spring school soccer would ‘actually change some issues’ for Washington’s draft preparation | NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith appeared ready for regardless of the school soccer season throws their manner.

Derrius Guice’s profession in Washington consisted of rather more promise than manufacturing | NBC Sports Washington

Derrius Guice’s profession with Washington is over earlier than it ever actually took off. Here’s a glance again on his time with the group and a dialogue on how he’ll be remembered.