Watch JFK Discuss Rick and Morty In New Deepfake Video

Deepfake know-how has reached alarming heights lately, however each on occasion, somebody makes use of it for benevolent functions. Case in level, one individual used it to reply the age-old query, “What if John F. Kennedy was a fan of the animated television series Rick and Morty?”

Last week, a YouTuber with the show title “Ekian M” uploaded a deepfake video of the previous president, who was assassinated in Dallas in 1963, saying in his trademark Boston accent, “To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes would go over a typical viewer’s head.” Before this, you’ll be able to faintly hear him say, “Wubba lubba dub dub.”

Ekian M says within the video’s description, “I was able to make this in the span of [three] hours with very little effort.”

The content material of this deepfake speech comes from a copypasta (a copy-and-pasted block of textual content that’s typically shared or altered as a meme) that was initially posted on Instagram by an ostensibly honest fan of the Adult Swim sequence. The textual content is commonly used sarcastically to make enjoyable of the present’s bloviating, pseudo-intellectual followers. The meme garnered a lot traction that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon himself has recited it in jest.

This is much from the one humorous, albeit real looking deepfake video to floor on-line. Similar movies may be discovered of public figures like Jay-Z, Donald Trump and Martin Luther King Jr. regurgitating different copypastas.

Still, deepfake know-how has had profoundly unsettling implications in its capacity to create faux however real looking pornography of celebrities. In 2017, deepfake pornography turned outstanding on social media platforms similar to Reddit, and a few of the victims of this embrace actresses similar to Daisy Ridley, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson.

It has additionally led to an increase in misinformation. Last month, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed the horrifying potential of this in releasing a deepfake video of President Richard Nixon saying that astronauts died in the course of the Apollo 11 mission (the one by which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon).

But as Rick and Morty protagonist Rick Sanchez himself as soon as stated, “Sometimes science is more art than science,” and the truth that we now have footage of Kennedy musing in regards to the present after reciting its signature catchphrase is arguably an excellent larger step for mankind. Either means, it’s abundantly clear that Lee Harvey Oswald was positively not a fan.