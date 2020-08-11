Watch the Video for 9-Piece Florida Group seeyousoon’s “BEN AFFLECK”

Genre-blending Florida group seeyousoon launched their debut album VIDÉ in July and “Ben Affleck” is a standout monitor. Watch the premiere of the video, directed by Andrew Fallon, above. The monitor has one of many hardest beats on the venture, however there is a stunning origin story.
“Kenny initially put it collectively for a beat problem in 2017,” seeyousoon tells us. “The object of the problem was to provide an instrumental with out enjoying it by means of the audio system till it’s absolutely organized. We all took turns enjoying some fairly awful-sounding beats however to everybody’s shock, Kenny’s beat turned out to be actually loopy. He stashed it for some time however in the course of the writing course of for VIDÉ, we revisited the venture and fleshed it out into what it’s now. It’s a beloved track for us as a result of we made it throughout a very thrilling level within the album’s creation. It was simple the night time it was made and it’s simple now.”
seeyousoon is a 9-piece group and inventive collective that has been taking off this yr with their spectacular VIDÉ venture. “It was written throughout a very difficult yr for the group,” they inform us. “Many of us have been coping with private struggles and issues at house. The writing course of for the album rapidly took on a really cathartic position for all of us, it grew to become an escape. During that point all of us challenged each other to develop as artists and people. At the tip of all of it, the album grew to become a mirror for that point and people experiences. It is our most important narrative thus far.”
seeyousoon additionally broke down what every member does and a few of their influences, so you will get to know the big collective somewhat higher.
Maddie Barker
Singer/Rapper/Writer
Influences: Amy Winehouse, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ciara
Joshua
Rapper/songwriter
Influences: The Roots, Nas, Kanye West
Kkami
Producer/engineer
Influences: underoath, Kanye West, Mr. Carmack
BAD ONE
Producer/engineer/songwriter
Influences: Flying Lotus, Hudson Mohawke, Pharrell
Mitch$$$
Rapper/Songwriter
Influences: Pharrell, Scott Mescudi, Method Man
Pitch
Rapper/Songwriter
Influences: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West
Drex
Rapper/Singer/D1 QB
Influences: Travis Scott, Jon Bellion, Mac Miller
Luke Summers
Singer/Rapper
Influences: D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, Andrè 3000
Denny
Producer/songwriter
Influences: The Soulqaurians, Bob Marley, Radiohead