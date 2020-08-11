Watch the Video for 9-Piece Florida Group seeyousoon’s “BEN AFFLECK”

Genre-blending Florida group seeyousoon launched their debut album VIDÉ in July and “Ben Affleck” is a standout monitor. Watch the premiere of the video, directed by Andrew Fallon, above. The monitor has one of many hardest beats on the venture, however there is a stunning origin story.

“Kenny initially put it collectively for a beat problem in 2017,” seeyousoon tells us. “The object of the problem was to provide an instrumental with out enjoying it by means of the audio system till it’s absolutely organized. We all took turns enjoying some fairly awful-sounding beats however to everybody’s shock, Kenny’s beat turned out to be actually loopy. He stashed it for some time however in the course of the writing course of for VIDÉ, we revisited the venture and fleshed it out into what it’s now. It’s a beloved track for us as a result of we made it throughout a very thrilling level within the album’s creation. It was simple the night time it was made and it’s simple now.”

seeyousoon is a 9-piece group and inventive collective that has been taking off this yr with their spectacular VIDÉ venture. “It was written throughout a very difficult yr for the group,” they inform us. “Many of us have been coping with private struggles and issues at house. The writing course of for the album rapidly took on a really cathartic position for all of us, it grew to become an escape. During that point all of us challenged each other to develop as artists and people. At the tip of all of it, the album grew to become a mirror for that point and people experiences. It is our most important narrative thus far.”

seeyousoon additionally broke down what every member does and a few of their influences, so you will get to know the big collective somewhat higher.

Maddie Barker



Singer/Rapper/Writer



Influences: Amy Winehouse, Hiatus Kaiyote, Ciara

Joshua



Rapper/songwriter



Influences: The Roots, Nas, Kanye West

Kkami



Producer/engineer



Influences: underoath, Kanye West, Mr. Carmack

BAD ONE



Producer/engineer/songwriter



Influences: Flying Lotus, Hudson Mohawke, Pharrell

Mitch$$$



Rapper/Songwriter



Influences: Pharrell, Scott Mescudi, Method Man

Pitch



Rapper/Songwriter



Influences: Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West

Drex



Rapper/Singer/D1 QB



Influences: Travis Scott, Jon Bellion, Mac Miller

Luke Summers



Singer/Rapper



Influences: D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, Andrè 3000

Denny



Producer/songwriter



Influences: The Soulqaurians, Bob Marley, Radiohead