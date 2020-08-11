What Selena Gomez Is Watching, Reading, and Listening To

Like many others proper now, Selena Gomez is occupying her time with slightly assist from mates like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and the whole solid of Saturday Night Live — just about, that’s. The singer lately shared her record of leisure suggestions in an earnest Instagram put up that includes candid images of herself cooking. “I shared just a few lists in my tales of issues I’m watching, listening to and studying to maintain me optimistic and assist move the time,” Gomez wrote. “Hope it helps you.”

Gomez’s intensive record of film suggestions consists of latest releases like Invisible Man and Uncut Gems, along with cult classics like Clueless and Election. Gomez additionally seems to be filling her feed with hilarious content material, as her record of Instagram accounts to comply with features a nostalgic basement-based video retailer and one that could be a near-perfect re-creation of Gomez’s personal account, besides starring a doll in her place. Perhaps essentially the most intriguing advice, nonetheless, is on the music record, which incorporates “Snowchild” by The Weeknd, whom Gomez dated for almost a 12 months in 2017. Hey, possibly she’s simply relieved to not have been the whole topic of his lately launched heartbreak album, After Hours. (That’s for a distinct ex to fret about.) Later, she shared a playlist with much more tunes for Spotify’s Listening Together assortment, together with songs by Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and Dolly Parton. Browse all of Gomez’s options forward.

Selena Gomez’s Music Recommendations

“If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

“You Say” by Lauren Daigle

“Snowchild” by The Weeknd

“The Blessing” by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

Selena Gomez’s Cooking Together Playlist on Spotify

Selena Gomez’s Movie Recommendations

Invisible Man

Jennifer’s Body

American Hustle

Uncut Gems

Clueless

Sugar & Spice

After the Wedding

Zodiac

Election

Flirting With Disaster

Selena Gomez’s TV Show Recommendations

The Morning Show

Good Girls

Servant

Reruns of Saturday Night Live

The Mind, Explained

Selena Gomez’s Book Recommendations

Becoming by Michelle Obama

by Michelle Obama The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson

Selena Gomez’s Podcast Recommendations

On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!

Oprah & Eckhart Tolle: A New Earth

Get Sleepy

Selena Gomez’s Instagram Account Recommendations