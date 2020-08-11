What to Know About the Next Installment of Keanu Reeves’ Action Franchise

Last week, Deadline reported that Lionsgate was engaged on a fifth John Wick film, though the fourth one has not even begun filming but. The motion franchise is a large asset for the studio, so it is sensible that they’re speeding to capitalize on its success. Many followers are already impatient for a brand new installment of John Wick, and for brand spanking new updates on the potential sequels. John Wick was an underdog success for Lionsgate again in 2014. It reinvigorated star Keanu Reeves’ profession in some ways, and proved that film audiences might nonetheless get all for an unique concept for an motion film. After the sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, the franchise gave the impression to be headed for a trilogy, however shortly after John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum stormed the field workplace, Lionsgate introduced {that a} fourth film was on the best way. Like so many different productions, John Wick: Chapter 4 was placed on maintain because of the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The film was already behind a number of different priorities on Reeves’ busy slate, together with The Matrix 4 and Bill & Ted Face the Music. While they might have to attend a very long time for one more film, followers can a minimum of take solace in realizing that John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t be the final they see of the reluctant murderer. The franchise stars Reeves as a high-class hitman who has one way or the other escaped his violent life in favor of a peaceable marriage, solely to have mindless tragedy pull him proper again in. Over the course of three films, the semi-mystical fictional world of John Wick has been expanded an increasing number of, enthralling many followers. Their thirst for brand spanking new content material can be quenched for years to come back. Here is a breakdown of what we learn about John Wick: Chapter 5 and the way forward for the franchise.

Reason (Photo: Lionsgate) Deadline reported that plans for John Wick 5 had been introduced in an earnings name amongst Lionsgate executives on Monday. The firm's CEO John Feltheimer reportedly defined: "we hope to shoot each John Wick 4 and 5 again to again when Keanu turns into accessible early subsequent 12 months." This appears to point that the studio is speeding forward with two sequels to take advantage of the time they will carve out of Reeves' busy schedule. Considering the success of all of the John Wick movies to date, this looks like a worthwhile gamble.

Release Date(s) John Wick 4 was already going to have to attend for Reeves to complete filming different tasks, even earlier than the coronavirus pandemic started. Now, the film is projected to hit theaters on May 27 of 2022 — Memorial Day Weekend of that 12 months. As for John Wick 5, Feltheimer didn't point out a deliberate launch date for the sequel. However, if followers know that the films had been flimed again to again, it might be exhausting for the studio to justify withholding John Wick 5 for lengthy after Chapter 4 has been launched.

Status Report (Photo: lionsgate) Since Reeves is busy with different tasks, John Wick 4 has not moved into actual manufacturing but. However, Feltheimer informed different executives that the studio is "additionally busy making ready scripts for the following two installments of our John Wick motion franchise." This signifies that the screenplays can be written in tandem effectively forward of time, with loads of time to good them earlier than even setting foot on a movie set. This is purpose for pleasure for followers, particularly those who love the surreal narrative components of John Wick, as it is going to doubtless lead ot a extra cohesive story.

'The Continental' While the await John Wick 4 might sound agonizing, it's value remembering that there are two spin-offs from the franchise on the best way. On is The Continental, a status TV collection set to premiere on Starz in 2022. The present will middle across the mysterious resort the place a lot of the story takes place — a impartial floor the place hitmen are forbidden from killing others. Many followers hope it is going to embody the characters Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick).

'Ballerina' The different John Wick spin-off within the works is named Ballerina, specializing in the unusual ballet and wrestling college that options in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. The script for this film has already been written by Shay Hatten, who co-wrote Chapter 3. Deadline reported that Lionsgate had put the mission on a "quick monitor" after the success of Chapter 3. Few particulars are identified about Ballerina, however rumors counsel that Chloë Grace Moretz is being thought-about for the lead position. Len Wiseman has been chosen because the director, and the movie has no launch date but.

Other Keanu Reeves Projects (Photo: Warner Bros) Fans who're impatient for John Wick 4 to come back out can a minimum of take solace in the truth that Reeves is tough at work on different tasks they'll most likely get pleasure from as effectively. The actor was in the course of filming The Matrix 4 when the coronavirus hit, forcing manufacturing to halt. He will full that film when it's protected, pleasing generations of motion followers. Reeves has additionally accomplished The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on The Run, the online game Cyberpunk 2077, and one other belated sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music within the time since John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was launched. Chapter Four is subsequent on his to-do checklist after The Matrix 4, in accordance with IMDb. Other tasks on his slate embody Rally Car, Rain and Past Midnight.