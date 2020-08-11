What’s Next For Zayn Malik? When Fans Are Likely To Hear From The Pop Star And…

Zayn Malik hasn’t launched an album since 2018.



Zayn Malik is quickly to change into a dad for the primary time when pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomes their first child. But what’s subsequent for the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer except for fatherhood?

Zayn Malik was the one one of many One Direction boys to not acknowledge their 10-year anniversary in July, because the 27-year-old singer prepares to welcome his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Understandably Zayn made no point out of the milestone, after he left the band in 2015 to embark on a solo profession – which has proved extraordinarily profitable for the singer.

Aside from turning into a dad within the coming weeks, Zayn’s return to the music trade has been extremely anticipated for months as his final output was ‘A Whole New World’ for the Aladdin remake in 2019.

Zayn Malik had followers adamant he is engaged on one thing new after posting this selfie.



Prior to that, Zayn’s second solo album ‘Icarus Falls’ was launched in 2018.

So what’s subsequent for Zayn?

Fans have a sense Zayn has been engaged on new music, after he posted a mysterious selfie in July weeks after Gigi confirmed they’re anticipating a child.

The shock put up – the place he had eyeliner beneath his watery eyes – had followers flooding his Instagram feedback with “welcome back” messages.

Zayn Malik not often posts on social media.



Many additionally questioned whether or not his emotional-looking selfie was an indication he’s engaged on new music as he additionally modified his profile image and deleted a lot of outdated posts on the identical time.

Before that, his final smouldering selfie was manner again in February as he relaxed by a lodge pool in Las Vegas. Zayn’s additionally not one to repeatedly put up on Twitter, however followers bombard him with questions on new music regardless.

As the star is anticipating his first child and has taken a big period of time away from the highlight, many are hoping to see a brand new EP from him in 2021.

can zayn launch new music and save 2020 — t. (@icarusjennie) August 10, 2020

can zayn launch new music :(((( i miss him and his music — ᵏⁱᵏⁱ (@NCTSTUDIOS) August 8, 2020

i like you @zaynmalik excited to your new music despite the fact that we’re simply imagining issues now ❤️ — tokyo¹ᴰ (@stan1Dxsolos) August 6, 2020

“@ZaynMalik it’s the right moment for new music to drop,” one fan insisted, as one other mentioned: “Can’t wait to hear new music from you.”

In the meantime, Zigi’s due date is alleged to be September so we will’t count on to listen to something new from Zayn round that point.

But fatherhood could encourage a complete new assortment of songs from the star.

