What’s on TV Tuesday: Will Smith and ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

What’s on TV

WILL SMITH: OFF THE DEEP END 9 p.m. on Discovery. After celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee leaping on the Grand Canyon, the actor Will Smith will proceed his thrill-seeking streak throughout Shark Week. On this particular, Smith will swim with sharks with the intention to face his fears of the open ocean and its predators.

HARD KNOCKS: LOS ANGELES 10 p.m. on HBO. This sports activities documentary collection will observe each of Los Angeles’s N.F.L. groups — the Chargers and the Rams — because the organizations put together for the 2020 season. Film crews adopted the Rams head coach, Sean McVay, in addition to embedding with the Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who was centered on getting back from the group’s 2019 season, which was derailed by a number of accidents. The present will seize the every day lives and routines of the 2 franchises’ gamers and coaches, in addition to observe the development of the groups’ shared 70,000-seat stadium in Inglewood.

What’s Streaming