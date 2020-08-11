What’s on TV Tuesday: Will Smith and ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

What’s on TV
WILL SMITH: OFF THE DEEP END 9 p.m. on Discovery. After celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee leaping on the Grand Canyon, the actor Will Smith will proceed his thrill-seeking streak throughout Shark Week. On this particular, Smith will swim with sharks with the intention to face his fears of the open ocean and its predators.
HARD KNOCKS: LOS ANGELES 10 p.m. on HBO. This sports activities documentary collection will observe each of Los Angeles’s N.F.L. groups — the Chargers and the Rams — because the organizations put together for the 2020 season. Film crews adopted the Rams head coach, Sean McVay, in addition to embedding with the Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who was centered on getting back from the group’s 2019 season, which was derailed by a number of accidents. The present will seize the every day lives and routines of the 2 franchises’ gamers and coaches, in addition to observe the development of the groups’ shared 70,000-seat stadium in Inglewood.
What’s Streaming
SHE DIES TOMORROW (2020) Rent or purchase on iTunes, Google Play and different streaming platforms and pay TV operators. This unsettling movie from the director Amy Seimetz focuses on a gaggle of people that, one after the other, turn into satisfied they may die the next day. It begins with Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil), who confides the sudden revelation to her pal Jane (Jane Adams). Before lengthy, Jane is for certain she shares the identical destiny, and proclaims the assumption to household and mates. In her New York Times evaluation, Jeannette Catsoulis wrote, “Eerie and at times impenetrable, the movie (which was completed pre-pandemic) presents a rapidly spreading psychological contagion that feels uncomfortably timely.”
SUNLESS SHADOWS (2019) Watch by means of digital cinemas. In this documentary, the filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei takes viewers inside an Iranian detention heart the place women and girls are imprisoned for killing male members of the family. As the movie captures the sense of group the prisoners present each other inside, the viewers learns extra about their lives past its partitions. “As the prisoners discuss their suffering under the hands of their abusers — some were brutally beaten, while others were children when they were forced to marry older men — it’s clear they are victims, too,” Kristen Yoonsoo Kim wrote in her evaluation for The New York Times.
ROB SCHNEIDER: ASIAN MOMMA, MEXICAN KIDS Stream on Netflix. Rob Schneider has had an extended profession in leisure as a “Saturday Night Live” forged member, in addition to taking part in memorable roles in comedies like “The Hot Chick” and “Grown Ups.” But now the comic is heading again to his stand-up roots on this particular, which gives a more in-depth look into his private life. In it, Schneider jokes concerning the means of potty coaching his two younger daughters, and gives insights into the bittersweet means of growing old. The particular concludes with a shock look from his grownup daughter, the singer-songwriter Elle King.